Beyoncé Takes Home Most Wins At NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé isn’t showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to racking in the awards.

Fresh off her four Grammy wins this year, which also made her the most decorated Grammy artist in history with a total of 28 awards, Beyoncé just landed four NAACP Image Awards.

Queen Bey brought home more than anyone else this year, but two of those are shared with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage” under outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) and outstanding hip hop/rap song.

Her other two wins were for outstanding female artist for “Black Parade” and outstanding music video for “Brown Skin Girl” which she shares with daughter Blue Ivy.

Other artists to take home more than one award at the NAACP Image Awards included Jon Batiste and Chloe x Halle.

A full list of music winners, as well as select other categories, are below:

Outstanding female artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding male artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding new artist

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding producer of the year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

“Soul” original motion picture soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

The Return – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album – instrumental

Music from and Inspired by Soul – Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album – vocal

Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi

Outstanding international song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

“VERZUZ”

Outstanding animated motion picture

“Soul”

Outstanding character voice-over performance – motion picture

Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) individual or ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding documentary (television – series or special)

“The Last Dance”

Outstanding documentary (film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding literary work – nonfiction

A Promised Land – Barack Obama