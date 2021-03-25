New Biography Of Meghan Markle In The Works By Tom Bower

Another Meghan Markle biography is in the works and likely won’t be for the faint of heart.

Tom Bower has signed a six-figure deal to write an unofficial bio on the Duchess of Sussex, some of his best works include the no holds look at Richard Branson, Tony Blair and Simon Cowell.

He has also penned a biography on Prince Charles in 2018 titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles. The book didn’t share a single positive comment on Prince Charles and claimed to reveal comments from Camilla Parker Bowles that Princess Diana was a “mad cow”.

Bower will spend the next year prepping the book where he is said to be preparing to talk to associates, friend and enemies of Meghan. Although with his reputation, it is hard to imagine many friends of Meghan will be authorized to speak with him.

Conversations with former Palace staff are also expected, particularly in the wake of the bullying allegations put forth by some.

“Convinced of her own greatness, Meghan thinks she has, for years, been the victim of plots to destroy her destiny. While others shone in leading roles, Meghan had bit parts,” Bower recently wrote in a scathing article for The Sun.

US publisher Simon & Schuster won the rights for the book in a bid.