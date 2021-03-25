‘Superstore’ Team On The Emotional Series Finale And Amy & Jonah’s Ending (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday’s one-hour series finale of “Superstore”.

Cloud 9 is officially no more.

“Superstore” bid everyone a heavenly day Thursday with an emotional series finale, wrapping up its six-season run with a moving final montage (and the rare time jump!) that gave fans peace of mind that their favourite Cloud 9 employees were happy, successful and most importantly, still friends. It was Garrett who fittingly gave the final announcement over the loudspeaker in the emptying big box store, the message doubling as a literal and figurative summation of the little show that could.



And, of course, Amy and Jonah finally got their happy ending. After what ended up being a temporary hiccup in their relationship when Amy abruptly broke things off at the start of the season before starting her corporate career in sunny California, she confessed to Jonah that she made a big mistake. Even though Jonah had begun testing the dating waters, Amy’s admission was all he needed to forgive his one true love and start anew. And start over they did. Though we didn’t see a proposal or a wedding, a photo of the couple from their honeymoon in Greece (a “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” callback perhaps?) confirmed they’d soon take that next step in their relationship.

If you weren’t already teary-eyed from the finale, “Superstore” sure did a number when it paid tribute to Jonah’s memorable “moments of beauty” gesture in the series’ first episode, when he impressed Amy with glow-in-the-dark stars all across the ceiling of Cloud 9 and did the same for the kids’ bedroom in the closing montage. He’s now running for city council with major Beto O’Rourke vibes, while Amy is climbing the corporate ladder and succeeding. (There was also a very special cameo in the series finale by creator/former showrunner Justin Spitzer, who played the nameless guy Glenn enthusiastically hugs in the store.)



“I was very happy with what Jonah separately, and Jonah and Amy, got in the end,” series star/producer Ben Feldman told ET. “It was hugely satisfying and super emotional.”

Had America Ferrera not returned for the final two episodes (and a bonus scene) of “Superstore”, Feldman insists they would have figured out a way to tie things up — though it might not have been to the desires and wishes of fans.

“We would have found a bow somehow. We would have found a Jonah bow, but we wouldn’t have found the shippers’ bow, the Simmosa bow,” he acknowledged, adding that “seeing into the future of everybody[‘s lives] was nice and a really satisfying ending.” “It was incredible having America back for a bunch of reasons. Story-wise, of course you want to give [the fans everything]. Our fans have been so incredible. You want to give the fans the ending that they need. You don’t give the fans what they want all the time, you give them what they need. And to a degree, ‘Superstore’ did that a lot. We rarely trafficked in happy endings.”

“But with Amy and Jonah, we’re tired. We’ve been doing this for a long time. Let’s all go home happy,” Feldman said of the couple’s upbeat ending. “But then also having America there… America’s such a strong, intelligent presence. To have her involved in the discussions about the final trajectory of Amy and Jonah and what Amy wants and what Jonah wants and what makes sense to show and what level do we turn the dial to in each particular moment was super useful. It was just great having her back anyway because it felt like the show.”