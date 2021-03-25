Machine Gun Kelly’s Ex Sommer Ray Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her With Megan Fox

Model Sommer Ray is accusing of Machine Gun Kelly of cheating on her.

Ray has alleged that MGK, real name Colson Baker, dated for three months in 2020, but before the split in April, the musician started dating Megan Fox.

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me. Colson never passed the test,” Ray told Logan Paul on his podcast “Impaulsive”.

“I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline,” she added.

Fox and Kelly met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico.

Ray said she flew down to visit him on set.

“I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her, and I’m not really thinking anything of it,” she said. “I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.”

But Ray did laugh it off, adding, “I’d probably do the same thing, like I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around.”

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship in the summer of photos of the two of them were released in May. Fox had separated from her husband Brian Austin Green at the end of 2019.

Ray told Logan she was more upset about the way Kelly spoke about their relationship on social media, tweeting, “she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice.”