Seth Rogen Says ‘It Would Be Really Hard For Me To Do What I Need To Do In The World’ Without Marijuana

Seth Rogen talks drugs, getting creative with Snoop Dogg and more in a new interview with British GQ.

The Canadian actor, who is set to reveal all via a collection of funny personal essays in his upcoming book Yearbook, says of what it would be like to live without marijuana: “It would be like saying you can’t wear clothes anymore. It would be a real bummer.”

He adds, “It would make it really hard for me to do what I need to do in the world,” explaining how it also helps with his low-level Tourette’s and OCD, both of which are more pronounced in his father.

Rogen insists, “The only stigma with weed is because it affects your brain. And people are just weird about it. They don’t like talking about brain health.”

Seth Rogen for ‘GQ’. — Danielle Levitt

Between the ages of 13 and 23, Rogen says he drank “as often as I could without derailing my life in any meaningful way,” but things soon changed.

He asks, “Like, why am I getting blackout drunk at these things and hating myself the next day? And I think I realized I had been lied to about alcohol and that it held a place in society for the wrong reasons.”

Rogen goes on, “Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatized and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone’s perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realized I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of molly [MDMA] at this party and not drinking and having a much better time.

“Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a [weed] lollipop. The next day I don’t have a hangover. I’m not throwing up. It’s just much better for me… Truly, you would be better off doing a hit of acid than drinking.”

He says of whether he does MDMA at his movie premieres, “Yes! I’ve done it in the past, for sure. I mean, I don’t do it during press for the first part of the premiere…”

Rogen also talks about asking Snoop Dogg to write a song for apocalypse comedy “This Is the End”, before then asking him to rap a verse as well, something he hadn’t prepared for.

Rogen says the rapper “put his head down and thought for a long moment. Then he looked over to one of his guys, narrowed his gaze and said, ‘Bring in the hoes.’”

Then, six hitherto unseen women entered, each “very much dressed like strippers,” Rogen shares, who all proceeded to dance around Snoop for 20 minutes while he wrote a verse on his BlackBerry.

See the full feature in the May issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday, April 1.