Demi Lovato Sings About Her Relapse In Emotional New Single ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato just dropped her vulnerable new single “Dancing with the Devil”.

The singer’s latest release, in which she recounts her relapse and 2018 overdose, is the first track to be taken off her upcoming album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

Lyrics include, “It’s just a little red wine, I’ll be fine… I’ve been good, don’t I deserve it?”

Demi Lovato’s “Dancing with the Devil” cover artwork. — Dana Trippe

Lovato, who also shared a live acoustic version of the track Friday, sings, “I was dancing with the devil, out of control/Almost made it to heaven, it was closer than you know.”

You can stream the song here.

In addition to being the title track off Lovato’s upcoming album, “Dancing with the Devil” is also the title song for her tell-all YouTube Originals documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”.

The four-part series “opened the 2021 SXSW festival and is an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health,” a press release states.

“For the first time, Lovato opens up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during Lovato’s 2018 ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ world tour.”

The docuseries is a followup to Lovato’s 2017 YouTube Originals documentary “Simply Complicated”, which now has more than 35 million views on YouTube.

Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over is due out April 2. You can pre-order the album here.