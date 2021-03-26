Chrissy Teigen Reveals Some Of The Wildest Places She And John Legend Have Had Sex In Game Of ‘Spill Your Guts’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have had some real fun.

On Thursday night, Teigen appeared on “The Late Late Show”, where host James Corden challenged her to a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”.

For the game, each person had to choose between eating a revolting food item or revealing some intimate detail about themselves.

One of the questions Teigen faced was what has been the “strangest place” she and her husband “have ever been intimate with each other.”

“We had some fun days,” Teigen said, showing no problem answering that question, first clearing up a story that apparently involved Barack and Michelle Obama.

“Because one time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at ‘that Obama thing,’ and that came out wrong,” she explained. “Because what I actually meant was, it was ‘that Obama thing,’ but it wasn’t with them or near them.”

She added that “it was the DNC, actually,” and that it was in a washroom at the convention several years ago.

Teigen then offered up more stories, telling Corden, “I could fire these off, if you want.”

Another place she and Legend have apparently gotten intimate was the West Hollywood clothing store Fred Segal.

“Yeah, right in front of the juice bar,” she said, before telling Corden about the time she and legend joined the Mile-High Club. “On a plane—not even private, James. Public!”

Also on the show, Teigen talked to Corden about her obsession with “90 Day Fiancé”.

“It is so pure,” she said of the reality show. “What you’re seeing is people at their purest, really fighting for love in ways—” before breaking down laughing.