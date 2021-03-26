Taylor Swift Drops ‘Elvira Remix’ Of Her New ‘Love Story’ Recording

Taylor Swift’s latest version of “Love Story” has a good beat and you can dance to it.

On Friday, the singer released a remix of the “Taylor’s Version” of her classic single, giving it some strong EDM vibes.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Releases New ‘From The Vault’ Song ‘You All Over Me’ Featuring Maren Morris

The “Elvira Remix” is based on Swift’s re-recorded version of the song, but features a more danceable sound, and a lyric video with photos of the singer and her fans.

You All Over Me (feat. @MarenMorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME 💛😭💃 https://t.co/LypMvvtRtZ pic.twitter.com/VHwv61UNy4 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 26, 2021

Swift’s remix comes on the same day as the release of her first “From the Vault” title “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris on background vocals, which will also be featured on the upcoming “Taylor’s Version” of her album Fearless.

RELATED: Twitter Reacts After Katy Perry Teases What A Potential Taylor Swift Collab ‘Could Do’

The 31-year-old has been re-recording her older albums in the wake of her original master recordings being sold, first to music mogul Scooter Braun and then to an investment firm.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on April 9.