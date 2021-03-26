Lil Nas X Writes Moving Letter To His 14-Year-Old Self About Coming Out Publicly, Releases New Track ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

By Becca Longmire.

Lil Nas X is back with new music.

The rapper, 21, shared a moving letter written to his 14-year-old self about his fear of coming out publicly, as he dropped his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, began his letter by saying: “Dear 14 year old montero.”

The post included, “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

The musician came out publicly in 2019.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Seemingly Calls Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Who Denies DMs

A voiceover then said in his recently released music video for the track, “In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see.

“We lock them away. We tell them no. We banish them. But here, we don’t. Welcome to Montero.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Shares Photos As He Buys First House

Lil Nas X’s wild new music video sees Eve making out with a snake, a pole dancer performing a lap dance for the devil before stealing his horns, and more.

Give it a watch in the clip above and see some of the reaction to the star’s video below.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP