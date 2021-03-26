Lil Nas X Writes Moving Letter To His 14-Year-Old Self About Coming Out Publicly, Releases New Track ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Nas X is back with new music.

The rapper, 21, shared a moving letter written to his 14-year-old self about his fear of coming out publicly, as he dropped his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, began his letter by saying: “Dear 14 year old montero.”

The post included, “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

The musician came out publicly in 2019.

A voiceover then said in his recently released music video for the track, “In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see.

“We lock them away. We tell them no. We banish them. But here, we don’t. Welcome to Montero.”

Lil Nas X’s wild new music video sees Eve making out with a snake, a pole dancer performing a lap dance for the devil before stealing his horns, and more.

Give it a watch in the clip above and see some of the reaction to the star’s video below.

Lil Nas X music videos are some of the best in the game right now pic.twitter.com/Xelco7dxeF — ancly (@paststrange) March 26, 2021

me watching lil nas x give a lap dance to satan in thigh highs and booty shorts pic.twitter.com/GQgBzg4g18 — ︎joe (@jxeker) March 26, 2021

lil nas x in 2019 vs now pic.twitter.com/0kmuVPsJj8 — stu (@stuuuuuuuuuuuu_) March 26, 2021

watching lil nas x be his absolute gayest self pic.twitter.com/AZ2QnPRLHM — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 26, 2021

I told myself I’d go to bed earlier but here I am watching Lil Nas X give Satan a lap dance on repeat pic.twitter.com/7h2Zvxw9CY — diamantehaltertop (@diamantetop) March 26, 2021

lil nas x progressively gets more creative and gayer at the same time and i'm here for it — Virgin Abloh (@nicolemahina) March 26, 2021