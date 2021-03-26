Kim Kardashian Complains About Kanye West’s ‘Frustrating’ Tweets On ‘KUWTK’

Kardashian fans are getting a glimpse at the difficulties of Kim and Kanye West’s marriage.

On Thursday’s new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kim got candid about the troubles encountered by her and her husband, from whom she has since filed for divorce.

“It’s been a long day. … I don’t want to talk about it on camera,” Kim told BFF Malika Haqq and her sister Khloé. “You shouldn’t pay attention to [the stories]. Please, please don’t.”

In a confessional, she added, “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

Later, Kim admitted that while in Wyoming, Kanye had been “posting a lot of things on social media, so that’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Watching Kim having a difficult conversation over the phone, Kris Jenner told her daughters, “I feel like she’s struggling a bit with all the stuff that’s going on. I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all, that’s what I’m worried about. She’s got a lot on her plate, she’s got a lot going on with law school and the kids.”

With her sisters offering her all their love and support, the episode ended with Kim saying that she would be heading back to Wyoming.

“My life with Kanye, I got this, I’m dealing with it on my own and it’s going to be okay,” she said.

While the production date of the episode is unclear, it is known that Kim travelled to Wyoming in late July of last year.