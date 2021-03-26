Maya Rudolph Jokes About Doing The Splits On The ‘Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue’ Cover

Click to share this via email

Maya Rudolph cannot do the splits despite her seemingly showing off her flexibility on Vanity Fair‘s 27th annual “Hollywood” issue cover.

Rudolph spoke about the cover during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, with Jimmy Fallon commenting on her bendy legs.

The actress, who is hosting this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”, joked: “I’m known for my splits apparently.”

Rudolph added, “Those are not my legs.”

The 27th Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is here! Starring Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Sacha Baron Cohen, and eight other visionaries—this is #VFHollywood: https://t.co/OGXavQ2PFb pic.twitter.com/QrAEzNN584 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 23, 2021

Rudolph also mentioned her dad — songwriter and producer Richard Rudolph — had asked her about it.

The “Big Mouth” star insisted, “I don’t know how to do the splits, nor did I ever know how to do the splits.”

The prestigious issue celebrates 10 actors, producers, and directors who progressed storytelling with hope and humanity during the surreal year that was 2020.

Maya Rudolph. — Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The 2021 Hollywood portfolio also featured Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michaela Coel, Spike Lee, LaKeith Stanfield, Awkwafina, and Dan Levy.

Rudolph’s “Tonight Show” appearance also saw her and Fallon mimic the sounds of inanimate objects, like the clatter of a computer keyboard or the riff of a guitar: