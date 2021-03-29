Emma Stone Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary as the two reportedly welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

People confirmed over the weekend that the “La La Land” star and the “SNL” writer became parents on March 13 in Los Angeles. It has not yet been reported if Stone gave birth to a boy or girl.

Stone, 32, and McCary, 35, tied the knot in September 2020. The couple had planned to marry earlier in the year but postponed their plans due to the pandemic. The couple announced their engagement in December 2019 with McCary popping the question in the “SNL” office where the two first met during Stone’s hosting gig in 2016.

In November, while promoting the animated film “The Croods: A New Age”, Stone hinted that she was planning to start a family of her own.

“I feel pretty good about starting my own pack,” she told ET.