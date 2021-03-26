Kelly Clarkson Tackles Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ For Latest Kellyoke Cover

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson is travelling back to the 1980s for her latest Kellyoke cover.

Accompanied by her backing band Y’all, Clarkson performs “Mad World”, the 1982 hit from Tears for Fears, the duo comprised of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Tells Gwyneth Paltrow She ‘Can’t Even Imagine’ Getting Married Again

While the original featured a dance-friendly electronic drumbeat, Clarkson transforms the track into a haunting ballad, focusing on the inherent melancholy of the song’s lyrics.

For comparison’s sake, check out Tears for Fears’ video of the original: