Alanis Sophia Covers Her Namesake Alanis Morissette’s ‘Uninvited’ On ‘American Idol’

Alanis Sophia is doing her namesake proud.

In a preview of the next “American Idol”, the 19-year-old takes the stage for a performance of Alanis Morissette’s 1998 hit “Uninvited”.

Sophia starts the song out singing softly before launching into its heavy, rock arrangement, pushing her voice to new heights.

The judges seem very taken with the performance, too.

“Like it!” Lionel Richie says, as Luke Bryan and Katy Perry appear to give each other approving nods.

As for whether Sophia makes it through, fans will have to tune in to “American Idol” on Sunday to find out.