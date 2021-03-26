Chris Young And Kane Brown Drop Music Video For Catchy Track ‘Famous Friends’

Chris Young and Kane Brown just released the official music video for their catchy track “Famous Friends”.

Many of the pair’s real-life friends are included in the vid, which also features a live rooftop performance with Young and Brown overlooking downtown Nashville.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect video for ‘Famous Friends’,” Young shared in a press release.

“Peter [Zavadil, the director] knocked it out of the park on this one! I had a blast seeing my friends on set, and that rooftop performance with Kane is some of the most fun I’ve had in a video.”

It's the local heroes that are the real superstars 🌟 Watch @chrisyoungmusic and @kanebrown champion the people who deserve the spotlight in "Famous Friends."

▶️ https://t.co/paKe5Zt5yg pic.twitter.com/Ta4qvm7VVo — Vevo (@Vevo) March 25, 2021

The country crooner added to PopCulture.com of writing the song, “We were just kind of trying to find a different angle from the back home vibe and who I grew up with.

“And it’s like, it’d be really cool if you’re like, ‘I got famous friends that you might never heard of, but when I go back home, they’re famous in this hometown.'”

“I love that angle on that idea of a song. So the fact that we got it written, thought it was cool, sent it and then like, ‘Hey Kane, do you want to be on this?’ And he thought it was cool. And it all came together as well as it did, I’m just, I’m thrilled people are going to get to hear it.”

ET is set to take fans behind-the-scenes with Young and Brown, both from Tennessee, on the set of their “Famous Friends” music video on Friday.