Seth Meyers Calls Ted Cruz An ‘A**hole’ While Sean Hannity Calls Meyers An ‘A**hole’

It’s Sean Hannity vs. Seth Meyers vs. Ted Cruz.

On Thursday’s “Late Night”, Meyers took aim at Cruz for his refusal to wear a mask during a press conference.

After calling the U.S. senator an “a**hole,” Meyers chided Fox News for being “more desperate” than “George Costanza was to use his ‘jerk store’ line” in their effort to hammer Joe Biden for “hiding in his basement.”

As it happens, there was no love lost from Fox News on Thursday night:

On his show, Hannity took aim at Meyers, referring to him as an “a**hole” for Meyers’ criticism of the news show host’s position on gun control.

“You want to call me sociopathic, which you have called many others before, like Trump, like Karl Rove, you use the word a lot,” Hannity said, “but you’re just another limousine liberal, socialist, hypocritical a**hole who does nothing but spew anti-GOP hate and has virtually nothing positive or productive to add to any political dialogue. You have zero credibility, zero integrity, zero interest in what the truth is, especially about complicated issues, and that’s why very few people watch your show. And you’re not funny, ever.”