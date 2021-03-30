Television Nominees Announced For 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Leads The Pack With 21 Nominations

Click to share this via email

The nominations have been revealed for the ninth annual Canadian Screen Awards, with the Canadian Academy honouring the best in Canadian film and television.

The 2020 ceremony will be presented as a seven-part, genre-based series of presentations to be streamed live on Academy.ca, in addition to the Canadian Academy’s Twitter and YouTube channel. The presentations being on Monday, May 17 and will run through Thursday, May 20.

Each presentation will be narrated by a notable Canadian and will focus heavily on the nominated works, with the ceremony culminating in a Canadian Screen Awards main event on May 20 that will feature a curated selection of prominent awards.

“As we look forward to brighter days, we are honoured to celebrate the momentous achievements of the 2021 Canadian Screen Award nominees and their creative works with Canadians from coast-to-coast,” said Beth Janson, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

In the television categories, “Schitt’s Creek” takes the lead with 21 nominations, followed by “Trickster” and “Cardinal: Until the Night”, with 15 nominations each. In addition, ET Canada nabbed a nomination in the Best Entertainment News Program or Series category, and two more nominations for the “Vikings, Worlds at War with ET Canada” special.

Here is the complete list of nominations for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards in the television and digital media categories:

TELEVISION PROGRAM CATEGORIES

Best TV Movie

“Christmas Jars” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Muse Entertainment) Jesse Prupas, Jonas Prupas, Misha Solomon, Shane Boucher

“Glass Houses” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Jean Bureau, Ian Whitehead

“No Good Deed” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Jean Bureau, Ian Whitehead

“The Sanctuary” – Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada (Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada) (AKOOLFILM Company Inc.)

Allen Kool, Robin E. Crozier, David O’Keefe, Michael A. Charbon

Best Drama Series

“Burden of Truth” – CBC (CBC) (ICF Films) Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Kyle Irving, Brad Simpson, Lisa Meeches

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Randy Lennox, Jocelyn Hamilton, Patrick Tarr, Nathan Morlando, Jessica Daniel

“Departure” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Shaftesbury) Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Malcolm MacRury, T.J. Scott, Vincent Shiao, Patrick Cassavetti

“Transplant” CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Jocelyn Deschênes, Bruno Dubé, Joseph Kay, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry, Tara Woodbury

“Vikings” – History (Bell Media)(Take 5 Productions Inc.) Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Alan Gasmer, Sherry Marsh, Bill Goddard

Best Comedy Series

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jamie Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Sally Karam, Jeff Peeler

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Ivan Fecan, Ins Choi, Kevin White, Alexandra Raffé, Anita Kapila, Matt Kippen, Kurt Smeaton, Sandra Cunningham

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (New Metric Media) Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney, Mark Montefiore, Kara Haflidson

“Schitt’s Creek” CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Catherine Reitman, Philip Sternberg, Tina Horwitz, Joe Sorge, Jonathan Walker, Jillian Locke

Best News or Information Series

“The Agenda with Steve Paikin” – TVO (TVO) (TVO)

“APTN Investigates” – APTN (APTN) (APTN)

“CBC News: the fifth estate” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CBC News: Marketplace” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“W5” – CTV (Bell Media) (W5)

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

“Battle of the Blades” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Sandra Bezic, John Brunton, Lindsay Cox, Erin Brock, Mark Lysakowski

“Canada’s Drag Race” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Michael Kot, Laura Michalchyshyn, Betty Orr, Mike Bickerton, Pam McNair, RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Randy Lennox, Tracey Pearce

“Dragons’ Den” – CBC (CBC) (CBC) Tracie Tighe, Molly Middleton, Yette Vandendam

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) Cathie James, Lesia Capone, Marike Emery

“Wall of Chefs” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) John Brunton, Mark Lysakowski, Eric Abboud, Erica Lenczner, Sarah James

Best Lifestyle Program or Series Sponsor | Corus Entertainment

“Carnival Eats” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Alibi Entertainment) Jennifer Horvath, James Hyslop

“Mary’s Kitchen Crush” – CTV (Bell Media) (Proper Television) Cathie James, Lesia Capone, Allison Grace, Garrett Wintrip

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.) Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott, Jane Van Deuren, Josie Crimi, Katherine Buck, Kim Bondi, Sarrah Sayami

“Restaurants on the Edge” Cottage Life (Blue Ant Media) (marblemedia) Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Courtney Hazlett, Steven Marrs, Donna Luke, Rob Brunner, Justin Harding, Nick Liberato

“Scott’s Vacation House Rules” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (McGillivray Entertainment / House Rules Productions Inc.) Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings, Robert Scott

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program (Sponsor: Rogers Group of Funds)

“9/11 Kids” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Steve Gamester, Michael Kot, Betty Orr, Elizabeth St. Philip

“Above the Law” – CBC (CBC) (Lost Time Media / Big Cedar Films)

Geoff Morrison, Marc Serpa Francoeur, Robinder Uppal

“A**holes: A Theory” – documentary Channel (CBC) (John Walker Productions Ltd. (A Rude Film Inc.)) Ann Bernier, Annette Clarke, John Walker

“Meat the Future” – documentary Channel (CBC) (LizMars Productions Inc.) Liz Marshall, Janice Dawe, Chris Hegedus

“The Walrus and the Whistleblower” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Bunbury Films Inc.) Frederic Bohbot, Nathalie Bibeau

Best History Documentary Program or Series

“Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Steve Gamester, Michael Kot, Sam Sniderman

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Simcha Jacobovici, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper, Yaron Niski, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Felix Golubev, Tara Jan

“Fight to the Finish” – History (Corus Entertainment) (2727800 Ontario Inc. / 52 Media Inc.) David York, Bryn Hughes, Barry Stevens

“Unabomber: In His Own Words” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (yap films) Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian

“Witches of Salem” T+E (Blue Ant Media) (Saloon Media in association with Talos Films) Julian P. Hobbs, Julie Chang, Elli Hakami, Michael Kot, Tara Elwood, Stephen Kemp

Best Talk Program or Series

“CBC News: Power & Politics” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Vassy Kapelos, Sara Brunetti, Nicolle Arams, Paul Bisson

“CTV: Power Play” – CTV News (Bell Media) (Bell Media) Ramneek Gill, Rachel Swatek, Michael D’Alimonte, Sarah Turnbull

“The Marilyn Denis Show” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media) John Simpson, Michelle Crespi, Tamara Petrie, Tara McEwen, Natalie Lambert, Seta Kalousdian-Tanner

“The Social” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media) Michelle Crespi, Laura Scarfo, Kate Wright, Amber Buchanan, Kate McKenna

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

“Be Afraid: The Science of Fear” – CBC (CBC) (90th Parallel Productions Ltd) Gordon Henderson, Stuart Henderson, Rita Kotzia

“Pass The Salt” CBC (CBC) (Markham Street Films) Judy Holm, Michael McNamara, Aaron Hancox

“She Walks with Apes” CBC (CBC) (Grand Passage Media Inc.) Mark Starowicz, Caitlin Starowicz

“Striking Balance” – TVO (TVO) (Striking Balance 2 Inc.) Yvonne Drebert

“Takaya: Lone Wolf” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix (Takaya) Inc.) André Barro, Martin Williams, Cheryl Alexander, Bruce Whitty, Kim Bondi, Gaby Bastyra

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

“Aging Well Suzuki Style” = CBC (CBC) (Rezolution Pictures) Alan Handel, Liam O’Rinn, Daniel Morin, Philippe Chabot

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Amy Segal, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, Sally Catto, Trish Williams, Greig Dymond, Brad Schwartz, Elizabeth Allan-Harrington, Gabrielle Free

“CBC Arts: Exhibitionists” – CBC (CBC) (CBC) Romeo Candido, Andrew D’Cruz, Mercedes Grundy, Lise Hosein

“David Foster: Off the Record” – CTV (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) Randy Lennox, Barry Avrich, Jeffrey Latimer, Gary Slaight, Caitlin Cheddie

“There Are No Fakes” – TVO (TVO) (Cave 7 Productions Inc.) Jamie Kastner, Laura Baron Kastner, Mark Anthony Jacobson

Best Documentary Program

“Company Town” – CBC (CBC) (EOTL Productions) Peter D. Findlay, Mark Johnston, Amanda Handy

“Finding Sally” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Catbird Films, Inc) Tamara Mariam Dawit, Isabelle Couture, Katarina Soukup

“Hockey Mom” – CBC (CBC) (Hockey Mom Films Inc) Teyama Alkamli, Andrew Moir

“The Internet of Everything” – CBC (CBC) (EyeSteelFilm) Brett Gaylor, Bob Moore, Mila Aung-Thwin, Daniel Cross

“They Call Me Dr. Miami” – documentary Channel (CBC) (MC2 Communication Media) Jean-Simon Chartier

Best Animated Program or Series (Sponsor: Sheridan College)

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Verite Films, Sparrow Media, Aslan Entertainment) Brent Butt, Virginia Thompson, David Storey, Andrew Carr, Marilyn McAuley, Robert de Lint, Jonas Diamond, Jensenne Roculan, Randy Lennox

“Hotel Transylvania: The Series” – Teletoon (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Jane Crawford, Suzie Gallo

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection” Netflix (Netflix) (9 Story Media Group) Vince Commisso, Iole Lucchese, Jocelyn Stevenson, Blake Tohana, Michelle Awad, Nora Keely

“Snoopy In Space” – AppleTV+ (AppleTV+) (WildBrain) Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Shulz, Mark Evestaff, Kimberly Small

“Wild Kratts” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group) Chris Kratt, Martin Kratt, Vince Commisso, Blake Tohana, Cheryl Knapp

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Sponsor: Corus Entertainment)

“Abby Hatcher” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Hatching Productions 2 Inc.) Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Rob Hoegee, Jamie Whitney, Laura Clunie, Frank Falcone, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Dan Mokriy, Cynthia Taylor, David Watson

“Dino Dana” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Christin Simms, Matthew J.R. Bishop

“Esme & Roy” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Pam Westman, Amy Steinberg, Dustin Ferrer, Scott Dyer, Kay Wilson Stallings, Doug Murphy, Jane Crawford, Melanie Grisanti, Oliver Kane, Pamela Slavin, Melissa Graham, Rick Ritter

“PAW Patrol” TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master PAW Productions 7 Inc.) Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Keith Chapman, Ursula Ziegler-Sullivan, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Dan Mokriy, Shayna Fine, Jason McKenzie, Pascale LeBlanc, David Sharples, Damian Temporale, Sarah Williams

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom” – CBC (CBC) (Guru Studio) Frank Falcone, Mary Bredin, Jeremy Larner, Bill Schultz, Mimi Valdés, Pharrell Williams, Dominique Bazay

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series

Detention Adventure – CBC Gem (CBC) (LoCo Motion Pictures) Lauren Corber, Ryan West, Joe Kicak, Carmen Albano

“Endlings” – CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) J.J. Johnson, Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matthew J.R. Bishop

“Holly Hobbie” – Family Channel (DHX Media) (Aircraft Pictures in association with Cloudco Entertainment and Wexworks Media) Sarah Glinski, Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Matthew Wexler, Ryan Wiesbrock, Sean Gorman, Karen Vermeulen

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Mark De Angelis, Tim McKeon, Adam Peltzman, J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Carla de Jong, Ellen Doherty

“Utopia Falls” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sonar Canada) Andrea Gorfolova, Ashley Rite, Marc Whitehead, R.T. Thorne, Joseph Mallozzi

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“All-Round Champion” – TVOKids (TVO) (marblemedia) Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Steve Sloan, Donna Luke, Michael A. Dunn, Andra Johnson Duke, Jim Bell, Marney Malabar

“Backyard Beats” – TVOKids (TVO) (BGM Inc.) Marlo Miazga, Sean Connolly, Corinna Lehr, Daniel Bourré, Chloe Gray

“Every Child Matters” – APTN (APTN) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Ry Moran, Stephanie Scott, John Brunton, Lindsay Cox, Rose Marra

“My Stay-at-Home Diary” – TVOKids (TVO) (Lopii Productions) Georgina López, Rennata López, Kristen McGregor

“Your Kids, Their Questions: A Your Morning Coronavirus Special” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) Jennifer MacLean, John Kampilis, Jennifer McLarty, Jonathan Lall, Chris Perez

Best Performing Arts Program

“La Bohème” – CBC Gem (CBC) (CBC Arts) Simone Zucker, Andrew D’Cruz

“FreeUp! Emancipation Day Special” – CBC Gem (CBC) (CBC) Nicole Brewster-Mercury, Adrian Callendar, Ngozi Paul

“Othello” – CBC (CBC) (Melbar Entertainment Group) Barry Avrich, Danielle Kappy, Susan Edwards

“We’re Funny That Way: The Virtual Pride Special” – CBC (CBC) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Maggie Cassella, Andrew Barnsley, Katie Ford, David Kitching, Benjamin Murray

Best Variety or Entertainment Special

“Aisha Brown: The First Black Woman Ever” – Crave (Bell Media) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc.) Bruce Hills, Aisha Brown, Anton Leo, Blake Gregory, Brent Schiess

“CBC Arts Presents Queer Pride Inside: A Buddies in Bad Times Cabaret” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mike Bickerton, Jessica Hayes, Mike Yerxa, Andrew D’Cruz

“CBC News: Being Black in Canada” – CBC (CBC) (CBC) Asha Tomlinson

“etalk Presents: Alicia Keys” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc) Manny Groneveldt, Jennifer Morrison, Sandra J. Benain, Devin Mandeville

“Jann Arden One Night Only” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) John Kampilis, Steve Jarman, Ken Katigbak, Sandy Lok

Best Local Newscast

“CBC Vancouver News at 6” – CBC British Columbia (CBC) (CBC Vancouver)

“CityNews at 6” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Citytv)

“CTV: News Toronto at 6” – CTV Toronto (Bell Media) (CTV News Toronto)

“Global News BC” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global News)

Best Factual Series

“Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan” Smithsonian Channel Canada (Blue Ant Media) (Cream Productions)

David W. Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Matthew Booi, Simon George

“The Detectives” – CBC (CBC) (WAM Media GRP Inc.) Petro Duszara, Scott Bailey, Debbie Travis, Hans Rosenstein, Jennifer Gatien

“Good People” – documentary Channel (CBC) (SakaMedia Inc.) Naveen Prasad, Vanessa Case, Mark Sakamoto, Tom Stanley

“Wild Archaeology” – APTN (APTN) (5432 Pale Fox Pictures) Tracy German

“You Can’t Ask That – CBC (CBC) (Productions Pixcom Inc.) Izabel Chevrier, Nicola Merola, Charles Lafortune, Sylvie Desrochers, Jacquelin Bouchard

Best National Newscast

“APTN National News” – APTN (APTN) (APTN)

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CTV: National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News / Bell Media Inc.)

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global National)

Best News or Information Program

“APTN: Nation to Nation – Stopping the Ripple” – APTN (APTN) (APTN)

“CBC News: the fifth estate – The Autopsy (Part 1)” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CBC News: The National” – January 8, 2020 – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CBC Vancouver: Unmasking Racism” – CBC British Columbia (CBC) (CBC Vancouver)

“W5: The Invisible Man” CTV (Bell Media) (W5)

Best Live News Special

“CBC News: Canada Votes” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CBC News: The National” – May 31, 2020 – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CTV: Election 2019” CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News / Bell Media Inc.)

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

“ET Canada Black Change Makers” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada)

“etalk” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc) Manny Groneveldt, Jennifer Morrison, Michelle Crespi, Kate Frank, Ryan Thompson, Heather Lin

“The Heroes of COVID” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Rogers) Diana Dotto, Dave Budge, David Boorne, Alison Redmond

“Stronger Together” – CTV (Bell Media) (Insight Productions Ltd.) John Brunton, Lindsay Cox, Randy Lennox, Mike Cosentino, Tyson Parker, Barbara Williams, Sally Catto, Jennifer Dettman, Erin Brock, Mark Lysakowski, Pam de Montmorency, Mike Langevin, Rose Marra

Best Morning Show

“Breakfast Television” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Rogers Media) Roshni Murthy, Laura Reiter

“CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Jennifer Sheepy, Robert Lack, Kati Mason

“CP24 Breakfast” – CP24 (Bell Media) (CP24) Susan Robertson, Chris Flak

“Your Morning” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studio) Jennifer MacLean, Michelle Crespi, Heather Milne, Kristen Rynax, Marisa Zucaro, Paul Hughes

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction Sponsor | Independent Production Fund

“The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort” – (LaRue Entertainment) Morgan Waters, Brooks Gray, Inessa Frantowski, Tinu Sinha, Becca Kinskey, Paul Scheer, Jonathan Stern, Andrew Ferguson, Matt King, Tyler Metcalf, Juliet Paperny, Emily Skeffington

“Bit Playas” – (LaRue Entertainment) Kris Siddiqi, Nigel Downer, Aurora Browne, Tinu Sinha, Matt King, Andrew Ferguson, Tyler Metcalf, Juliet Paperny

“Decoys” – (Counterfeit Pictures) David Pelech, Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, Anton Leo

“Hey Lady!” – (TJ Content Ltd) Tara Ellis, John Buchan, Sarah Polley, Morris Panych

“NarcoLeap” – (KGP Films) Kate Green, Jon Cooksey, Amber Orchard

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction

“Canada’s a Drag” – (CBC) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Andrew D’Cruz, Romeo Candido

“Dark Cloud: The High Cost of Cyberbullying” – (Spotlight Productions) Mathew Embry, Ravinder Minhas, Kim Hsu Guise, Lizzy Karp, Holly Dupej, Kristy Assu

“Love Letters from Everest” – (Storyline Entertainment Inc.) Shasha Nakhai, Ed Barreveld

“My Trans Journey” – (yap films) Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian, Kevin O’Keefe

“Pride: The LGBTQ+ History Series” – (We Demand Productions) Mark Kenneth Woods, Michael Yerxa

Best Direction, Web Program or Series

“Bit Playas – Comic Con” – (LaRue Entertainment) Allison Johnston

“Bit Playas – Final Fight” – (LaRue Entertainment) Samir Rehem

“Hey Lady!” – Episode 3 – (TJ Content Ltd) Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley, Will Bowes

“Love Letters from Everest” – (Storyline Entertainment Inc.) Celeste Koon

“The Runner” – Episode 8 – (N5 Pictures Inc.) Ant Horasanli

Best Writing, Web Program or Series

“Bit Playas – Auditions” – (LaRue Entertainment) Kris Siddiqi, Nigel Downer

“Hey Lady!” – Episode 3 – (TJ Content Ltd) Morris Panych

“Lockdown – Social Togetherness” – (Sinking Ship Entertainment) J.J. Johnson, Nicole Stamp, Christin Simms

“Lockdown – Stake Outing” – (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Lakna Edilima

“Your Two Cents – The Cashelor” – (Canadian Content Studios) Jonathan Torrens

Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series

“Avocado Toast the series” – (Border2Border Entertainment) Heidi Lynch

“Avocado Toast the series” – (Border2Border Entertainment) Perrie Voss

“Band Ladies” – (Moon Astronaut Studios) Lisa Michelle Cornelius

“Bit Playas” – (LaRue Entertainment) Nigel Downer

“Bit Playas” – (LaRue Entertainment) Kris Siddiqi

“Ghost BFF” – (Babe Nation Films) Vanessa Matsui

“Ghost BFF” – (Babe Nation Films) Kaniehtiio Horn

“Hey Lady!” – (TJ Content Ltd) Jayne Eastwood

Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series

“Avocado Toast the series” – (Border2Border Entertainment) Kristian Bruun

“Avocado Toast the series” – (Border2Border Entertainment) Mag Ruffman

“Band Ladies” – (Moon Astronaut Studios) Tricia Black

“Decoys” – (Counterfeit Pictures) Tracey Hoyt

“Drag Ball presented by Crave” – (Bell Media Studios) Priyanka

“Ghost BFF” – (Babe Nation Films) Angela Asher

“Ghost BFF” – (Babe Nation Films) Jean Yoon

“Hey Lady!” – (TJ Content Ltd.) Jackie Richardson

Best Host, Web Program or Series

“#CanFilmDay Live” – (REEL CANADA) Ali Hassan, Peter Keleghan

“The 2019 Canadian Improv Games with Andrew Phung” – (Four Corners Productions) Andrew Phung

“Drag Ball presented by Crave” – (Bell Media Studios) Traci Melchor

“Kenny and Spenny Paldemic” – (Mor-Hotz Prod) Kenny Hotz, Spencer Rice

“LIVE: #CitylineReal On Race” – (RMI Productions Inc.) Tracy Moore

Best Live Production, Social Media

“#BellLetsTalk Live” – (Bell Media) Chris Perez, Melissa Grelo, Beth Maher, Sandy Lok

“2020 Polaris Music Prize Celebration” – (CBC) Ben Aylsworth, Justin Taylor, Steve Johnston, Claire Dagenais

“CBC Kids Kindie Grad Class of 2020 Facebook Live Event” – (CBC Kids) Stefani Walsh, Kevin Naulls, Hallae Khosravi, Carly Watt, Emily Houghton, Jason Hopley, Michelle Runowski, Lisa Wisniewski, Mia Rodak

“etalk Live From The Oscars Balcony” – (Bell Media) Chris Perez, Beth Maher, Michelle Crespi, Danielle Graham, Lainey Lui, Amber Buchanan, Devin Mandeville

“LIVE: #CitylineReal On Race” – (RMI Productions Inc.) Tracy Moore, Laura Reiter, Sandy Chronopoulos, Diana Dotto, Stephanie Henry, Cassandra Juradinho, Talia Knezic, Kyle Mack

Best Production, Interactive

“The 2010s: The decade Canadian artists stopped saying sorry” (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Jeff Hume, Eleanor Knowles, Reiko Milley, Samantha Edwards, Lucius Dechausay, March Mercanti, Romeo Candido, Jessica Hayes, Kiah Welsh, Camille Charbonneau, KC Hoard, Andrew D’Cruz

“Communities Create” – (The Creative Innovation Studio) Ramona Pringle, Emilia King, Sarah Shelson, Charles Falzon, Andrea Romero

“Endlings: Origin” – (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Blair Powers, J.J. Johnson, Ronald Ruslim, Gavin Friesen, Mark Cautillo

“Home4School” (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Blair Powers, J.J. Johnson, Ronald Ruslim, Gavin Friesen, Mark Cautillo, Colleen Russo Johnson

Best Immersive Experience

“The Book of Distance – (National Film Board of Canada) Randall Okita, David Oppenheim, Anita Lee

“The Holy City” – (Holy City VR) Nimrod Shanit, Sean Thomas Evans

“In the Land of the Flabby Schnook” – (couleur.tv) Francis Gélinas, Francis Monty, Catherine Cyr, Saule Gélinas, Lileina Joy, Monique Thomas, Daniel Judson, Michèle Paquin, Natasha Vallée-Martin, Olivier Rousseau, Maude Paré, Anne- Marie Robert, Christina Robinson, Gabrielle Leblanc, Marc-André Paquin, Mathieu Dufresne, Éric Guérin

“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience” (Felix & Paul Studios) Felix Lajeunesse

Best Video Game

“Later Daters” (Bloom Digital Media) Miriam Verburg

“LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories” (Rocketship Park) Jim Squires, Shane McCafferty

“Spiritfarer” – (9300-2665 Quebec Inc.(dba Thunder Lotus)) Nicolas Guérin

“Star Renegades” – (Massive Damage Inc) Ken Seto

“We Happy Few: We All Fall Down” – (Compulsion Games)Alex Epstein, Lisa Hunter, Mark Slutsky

TELEVISION CRAFT CATEGORIES

Best Direction, TV Movie

“La Bohème” – CBC Gem (CBC) (CBC Arts) T.J. Heideman

“Glass Houses” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Sarah Pellerin

“Rule of 3” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Caroline Labrèche

“The Sanctuary” – Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada (Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada) (AKOOLFILM Company Inc.) Allen Kool

“Within These Walls” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Anne de Léan

Best Direction, Drama Series (Sponsor: Playback)

“Coroner” – “Fire Pt. 2” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Adrienne Mitchell

“Coroner” – “One Drum” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios.) Charles Officer

“Diggstown” – “Cheryl Battiste” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment) Cory Bowles

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Counterpunch” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Mina Shum

“Transplant” – “Pilot” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Holly Dale

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“Aisha Brown: The First Black Woman Ever” – Crave (Bell Media) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc.) Mathieu Baer

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Whatever you do, don’t smell his T-shirts” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Vivieno Caldinelli, Joyce Wong

“Jann Arden One Night Only” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) Gillian Parker

“Jonathan Van Ness: Kicks CBC” (CBC) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc) Shelagh O’Brien

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “How Dare You” – CBC (CBC) (IoM Media Ventures) Jocelyn Corkum, Steve Wright

Best Direction, Comedy (Sponsor: Cinespace Film Studios)

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Beacon Of Truth” CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Siobhan Devine

“New Eden” – “Go With Gaion Crave” (Bell Media) (Peacock Alley Entertainment) Aleysa Young

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending” CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Sunrise, Sunset” CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Jordan Canning

“Workin’ Moms” – “Charade” CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Catherine Reitman

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information

“2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize” – CBC (CBC) (Frank Content) Dave Russell

“Backyard Builds” – “Sandra & David, Life Sized Sister Playhouse” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Frantic Films) Sebastian Cluer

“Double Your Dish” – “No Leftover Gets Left Behind!” – CTV Life (Bell Media)(Bell Media Studios) Natalie Lambert

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” – “Michelle & Chris” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.) Cheryl Zalameda

“Vikings, Worlds at War with ET Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada) Frank Samson

Best Direction, Documentary Program

“9/11 Kids” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Elizabeth St. Philip

“Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Rebecca Snow

“There Are No Fakes” – TVO (TVO) (Cave 7 Productions Inc.) Jamie Kastner

“Toxic Beauty” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Phyllis Ellis

“The Walrus and the Whistleblower” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Bunbury Films Inc.) Nathalie Bibeau

Best Direction, Documentary Series

“Being Black In Canada presented by The Fabienne Colas Foundation” – CBC (CBC) (ZaZa Production) Omolola Ajao, Valerie Amponsah, Yasmin Evering-Kerr, Sharine Taylor, Adrian Wallace, Yvano Wickham-Edwards

“Company Town” – CBC (CBC)(EOTL Productions) Peter D. Findlay

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – “Rationalization” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Simcha Jacobovici, Ric Esther Bienstock, George Amponsah

“She Walks with Apes” – CBC (CBC) (Grand Passage Media Inc.) Mark Starowicz, Caitlin Starowicz

“There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace” – CBC (CBC) (There’s No Place Like This Place Inc.) Lulu Wei

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth

“Holly Hobbie” – “The Puzzled Peacemaker” Family Channel (DHX Media) (Aircraft Pictures in association with Cloudco Entertainment and Wexworks Media) Jasmin Mozaffari

“Holly Hobbie” – “The Salty Songstress” Family Channel (DHX Media) (Aircraft Pictures in association with Cloudco Entertainment and Wexworks Media) Stefan Brogren

“Malory Towers” – “The Spider Family Channel” (WildBrain) (WildBrain) Bruce McDonald

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – “Music of Sound” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Warren P. Sonoda

“Utopia Falls” – “Can I Kick It” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sonar Canada) R.T. Thorne

Best Direction, Animation (Sponsor: 9 Story Media Group)

“Abby Hatcher” – “Fuzzly Beach Day” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Hatching Productions 2 Inc.) Kyran Kelly

“Hotel Transylvania: The Series” – “What Lycidias Beneath” – Teletoon (Corus Entertainment)(Nelvana Limited) Robin Budd

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection” – Netflix (Netflix) (9 Story Media Group) Rich Weston

“PAW Patrol – Dino Rescue: Pups and the Lost Dino Eggs” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master PAW Productions 7 Inc.) Charles E. Bastien

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom” – “Friendship Day” – CBC (CBC) (Guru Studio) Mark Thornton, Todd Kauffman

Best Direction, Reality/Competition

“Battle of the Blades” – “Premiere” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Joan Tosoni

“Big Brother Canada” – “Episode 1” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Dave Russell

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “U Wear It Well” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Shelagh O’Brien

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – “The Great Canadian Holiday Baking Show” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) Dave Russell

“Landscape Artist of the Year Canada” – “Midland Town Dock” Makeful – (Blue Ant Media) (marblemedia) Graeme Lynch

Best Direction, Factual

“Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan” – “The Rise of Nobunaga” – Smithsonian Channel Canada (Blue Ant Media (Cream Productions) Stephen Scott

“Back In Time For Winter” – “1950s” – CBC (CBC) (3Bird Media) Andrika Lawren, Michael Margolis

“The Oland Murder” – “Dog in the Fight” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) Deborah Wainwright

“Paranormal Nightshift” – “Clown Boy’s Revenge”, “She Follows Me”, and “I.T.” – T+E (Blue Ant Media) (BGM Inc.) Sharon Lewis, Timothy Wolochatiuk, Tobin Long, Sebastian Cluer

“Paranormal Nightshift” – “Night Radio”, “Lady in Red”, and “Spirit Alley” – T+E (Blue Ant Media) (BGM Inc.) Sharon Lewis, Timothy Wolochatiuk, Tobin Long

Best Writing, TV Movie

“Christmas Jars” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Muse Entertainment) Andrea Stevens

“Glass Houses” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Barbara Kymlicka

“Rule of 3” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) James Phillips

“The Sanctuary” – Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada (Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada) (AKOOLFILM Company Inc.) Robin E. Crozier

Best Writing, Drama Series

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Barry” CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Penny E. Gummerson

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – Adele CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Sarah Dodd

“Transplant” – “Pilot” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Joseph Kay

“Trickster” – “Episode 105” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Penny E. Gummerson

“Wynonna Earp” – “Friends in Low Places” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) Emily Andras

Best Writing, Comedy

“Jann” – “The Tunies” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Jennica Harper

“Jann” – “What Did Jann Do” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Leah Gauthier, Jennica Harper

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Knife Strife” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Kurt Smeaton

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Which Witch is Which” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Anita Kapila

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Daniel Levy

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Welcome to the Family Crave” (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Mike Bickerton, Elvira Kurt, Jen Markowitz

“Dragons’ Den” – “DistruptDen Special” – CBC (CBC) (CBC) Tracie Tighe, Yette Vandendam, Molly Middleton

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – “Cake Week” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) Elvira Kurt

“Landscape Artist of the Year Canada” – “Midland Town Dock” – Makeful (Blue Ant Media) (marblemedia) Carly Spencer

“Stronger Together” CTV (Bell Media) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Luciano Casimiri

Best Writing, Documentary

“A**holes: A Theory” – documentary Channel (CBC) (John Walker Productions Ltd. (A Rude Film Inc.)) John Walker, Robert Sandler

“Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust History” – (Corus Entertainment) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Rebecca Snow

“There Are No Fakes” – TVO (TVO) (Cave 7 Productions Inc.) Jamie Kastner

“There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace” – CBC (CBC) (There’s No Place Like This Place Inc.) Lulu Wei

“Toxic Beauty” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Phyllis Ellis

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth (Sponsor: Spin Master Entertainment)

“Detention Adventure” – “Hitting a Wall” – CBC Gem (CBC) (LoCo Motion Pictures) Jessica Meya

“Endlings” – “The End is the Beginning is the End” – CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) J.J. Johnson, Christin Simms

“Holly Hobbie” – “The Puzzled Peacemaker” – Family Channel (DHX Media) (Aircraft Pictures in association with Cloudco Entertainment and Wexworks Media) Alejandro Alcoba

“The Next Step” – “The Comeback Kid” – CBC (CBC) (Boat Rocker Studios) Karen McClellan

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – “Mr. Unpredictable / Down the Tubes” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Adam Peltzman, Stephanie Kaliner

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

“Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Natasza Niedzielska, Heather Kohlmann, Steve Gamester, Rebecca Snow, Naomi Wise

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – “Resistance” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Margot Daley, Gabi Veras, Anthony Cantor, Avi Merkado, Andrew Theobald, Brennan Leffler

“There Are No Fakes” – TVO (TVO) (Cave 7 Productions Inc.) Laura Baron Kastner, Allya Davidson, Joanne Loton

“Toxic Beauty” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Phyllis Ellis, Sandra Bartlett, Karen Dougherty, Sarah Michael, Connie Littlefield

“The Walrus and the Whistleblower” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Bunbury Films Inc.) Nathalie Bibeau

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

“Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust History” (Corus Entertainment) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Elizabeth Klinck

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – “Abolition” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Tanya Fleet

“Gordon Lightfoot If You Could Read My Mind” – CBC Toronto (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Cindy Wolfe, Elizabeth Klinck

“Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Kathie McKenna, Nancy Lang, Connie Littlefield, Isabelle Foisy, Michelle Demeyere, Jessica Joy Wise

“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” – Crave (Bell Media) (White Pine Pictures) Daniel Roher, Jessica Joy Wise, Larry Yelen, Cindy Wolfe, Lanna Lucas, Shayne Ciarlo McGreal, Charlie Shekter, Max Berger, Adam Stewart

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“Aisha Brown: The First Black Woman Ever” – Crave (Bell Media) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc.) Aisha Brown

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “I prefer the term ‘Bonus Parent'” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Monica Heisey, Allison Hogg, Adam Christie, Becky Johnson, Nelu Handa, Paloma Nuñez

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “How Dare You” – CBC (CBC) (IoM Media Ventures) Heidi Brander, Mark Critch, Susan Kent, Adam Christie, Dean Jenkinson, Kevin Shustack, Jordan Foisy, Mayce Galoni, Aisha Brown, Brandon Hackett, Jon Blair, Sophie Buddle, Bob Kerr

“We’re Funny That Way: The Virtual Pride Special” – CBC (CBC) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Maggie Cassella, Katie Ford, David Kitching

Best Writing, Animation

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Pact Rat” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Verite Films, Sparrow Media, Aslan Entertainment) Andrew Carr

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Pink Flood” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Verite Films, Sparrow Media, Aslan Entertainment) Brent Butt, Jennifer Goodhue

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Remembers Only” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Verite Films, Sparrow Media, Aslan Entertainment) Brent Butt, Jennifer Siddle

“Hotel Transylvania: The Series” – “What Lycidias Beneath Teletoon” – (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Mark Steinberg

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – “I am Harriet Tubman” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group) Desmond Sargeant, Meghan Read

Best Writing, Factual

“The Detectives” – “Mother and Son” – CBC (CBC) (WAM Media GRP Inc.) Al Kratina, Eric Sabbag, Alain Zaloum

“Good People” – “Between The Cracks” – documentary Channel (CBC) (SakaMedia Inc.) Mark Sakamoto, Nik Sexton, Tom Stanley

“The Oland Murder” – “Dog in the Fight” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) Greg Laikan, Kristian Olsen, Stephanie Rosloski, Deborah Wainwright

“Queen of the Oil Patch” – “Girl Brain” – APTN (APTN) (Great Pacific Media Inc.) Neil Grahn

“Still Standing” – “Rankin Inlet, NU” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan

Best Photography, Drama

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Robert” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Steve Cosens

“Departure” – “Vanished” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Shaftesbury) Craig Wright

“Diggstown” – “Cheryl Battiste” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment) Celiana Cárdenas

“Transplant” – “Pilot” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Pierre Gill

“Within These Walls” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Serge Desrosiers

Best Photography, Comedy

“Jann” – “The Tunies” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Brett Van Dyke

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Couch Surfing” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) James Klopko

“Letterkenny” – “The Rippers Crave” (Bell Media) (New Metric Media) Jim Westenbrink

“Private Eyes” – “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Piller Segan) Eric Cayla

“Workin’ Moms” – “To Lure A Squirrel” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Kristin Fieldhouse

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Handmade Hotels” – “Take A Chance” – Makeful (Blue Ant Media) (Nikki Ray Media Agency) Claudio Manni

“Healthy is Hot” – “Healthy Is…Tapping into Your Inner Wild Child” – Crave (Bell Media) (Crave / Bell Media Studios) Stephen Gelder, Danny Nash

“Making it Home With Kortney and Dave” – “Meisha & Brian” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc) Mike Rilstone

“Restaurants on the Edge” – “Austria” – Cottage Life (Blue Ant Media) (marblemedia) Joe Queenan

“Vikings, Worlds at War with ET Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada)

Ryan Morgan, Stephen McIntyre

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

“9/11 Kids” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Chris Romeike

“Accidental Wilderness: The Leslie Street Spit” – CBC (CBC) (Alibi Entertainment) Hugo Kitching, Chris Yapp

“Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust History” (Corus Entertainment) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Mark Caswell, Alysha Galbreath

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – “Cultures Left Behind” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Derek Rogers, Paul Jenkins, Elad Winkler, Martin Buzora, Richard Stevenson, Tom Pridham, David Mariottini

“There Are No Fakes” TVO (TVO) (Cave 7 Productions Inc.) Derek Rogers

Best Photography, News or Information

“APTN Investigates” – “Writing Home” – APTN (APTN) (APTN) Rob Smith

“CBC News: Marketplace” – “Tracking Your Trash” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Bill Arnold, David MacIntosh

“CBC News: The National” – “Inside Fight Against Covid” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Jared Thomas

‘W5 “- “The Survivors” – CTV (Bell Media) (W5) Jerry Vienneau

Best Picture Editing, Drama (Sponsor: Eggplant Picture & Sound)

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “John & Lise” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Hugh Elchuk

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Scott” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Sandy Pereira

“Departure” – “Survivor” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Shaftesbury) Paul Winestock

“Trickster” – “Episode 102” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Katie Chipperfield

“Trickster” – “Episode 104” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) D. Gillian Truster

Best Picture Editing, Factual

“CBC News: the fifth estate” – “Murder in your DNA” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Liz Rosch

“David Rocco’s Dolce Italia” – “Hope in the New Rome” – TLN (TLN Media Group) (Rockhead Entertainment Inc) Heath Fashina

“Every Child Matters” APTN (APTN) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Craig Anderson, Cathy Gulkin, C.C.E., James Kinistino, Ken Yan

“Jade Fever” – “Heavy Lifting” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (Omnifilm Entertainment) Jenypher Fisher, C.C.E., Erin Parks

“Still Standing” – “Pelee Island”, ON CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jorge Parra

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

“17 And Life Doesn’t Wait” – TVO (TVO) (Makin’ Moves Inc.) Cathy Gulkin, C.C.E.

“A**holes: A Theory” – documentary Channel (CBC) (John Walker Productions Ltd. (A Rude Film Inc.)) Jeff Warren

“Company Town” – CBC (CBC) (EOTL Productions) Cathy Gulkin, C.C.E.

“She Walks with Apes” – CBC (CBC) (Grand Passage Media Inc.) Carole Larsen

“There Are No Fakes” TVO (TVO) (Cave 7 Productions Inc.) Michael Hannan

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition

“Big Brother Canada” – “Episode 11” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Andrew Gurney, Al Manson, Ryan Monteith, Jonathan Dowler, Jeff Perry, Curtis Rogers

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – “International Week” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) Jordan Wood

“Great Chocolate Showdown” – “The World Needs S’More People Like You” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Nikki Ray Media Agency) Wesley Finucan, Baun Mah, Peter Topalovic

“Stronger Together” -CTV (Bell Media) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Andrew Gurney, Al Manson, Jeff Perry, Ken Yan

“Top Chef Canada” – “Final Showdown” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

(Insight Productions Ltd.) Al Manson, Jonathan Dowler, Pat Fairbairn, Christina To, Terry Martindale

Best Picture Editing, Comedy

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Whatever you do, don’t smell his T-shirts” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Michael Pierro, Morgan Waters

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Couch Surfing” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Aren Hansen

“Letterkenny” – “Yard Sale Saturday” – Crave (Bell Media) (New Metric Media) Kyle Martin

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Start Spreading The News” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Paul Winestock

“Workin’ Moms” – “To Lure A Squirrel” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Marianna Khoury

Best Sound, Fiction Sponsor | Company 3

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “John & Lise” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Robert Woolfson, Brennan Mercer, Jane Tattersall, Barry Gilmore, David McCallum, David Caporale, Martin Lee, Stacy Coutts, Jenna Dalla Riva, Sandra Fox, Jack Heeren

“Coroner” – “Fire Pt. 2” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Jill Purdy, Adam Stein, Daniel Pellerin, Chris Russell

“Hudson & Rex” – “Tunnel Vision” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Shaftesbury) Janice Ierulli, Matthew Hussey, Geoff Younghusband, Hugo De La Cerda, Hilary Thomson, Matthew Thomson

“Vikings” – “The Best Laid Plans” – History (Bell Media) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) Jane Tattersall, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin, David McCallum, Claire Dobson, Dale Sheldrake, Steve Medeiros, Yuri Gorbachow, Sandra Fox, Kevin Shultz, Chelsea Body, Daniel Birch

“Wynonna Earp” – “Friends in Low Places” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) Mike Markiw, Janice Ierulli, Matthew Hussey, Mark Shnuriwsky, Clive Turner, Sid Liberman, Mike Woroniuk, Paul Shubat

Best Sound, Animation

“Abby Hatcher” – “Fuzzly Beach Day” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Hatching Productions 2 Inc.) Brendan Quinn, Julian Rudd, Kevin Chamberlain, Scott McCrorie, Sebastian Biega

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection” – Netflix (Netflix) (9 Story Media Group) Dan Kuntz, Jack Carter

“Ollie’s Pack” – “Ollie in the House / The Ollie Files” – YTV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Ryan Araki, Simon Berry, Sue Robinson

“PAW Patrol – Dino Rescue: Pups and the Lost Dino Eggs” TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master PAW Productions 7 Inc.) Richard Spence-Thomas, Kyle Peters, Patton Rodrigues, Ryan Ongaro, Timothy Muirhead, Mitch Connors, Luke Dante

“Snoopy In Space” – “Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking” – AppleTV+ (AppleTV+) (WildBrain) Jeff Davis, Fanny Riguidel, Stefan Seslija, Melanie Eng

“Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series” – “The First Time We Smoked Weed” – Netflix (Netflix) (TPB A2 Productions Inc.) Brian Power, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Van Slyke, Zander Rosborough, Graham Colwell

Best Sound, Non-Fiction

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “U Wear It Well” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) John Diemer, Scott Brachmeyer, Daniel Hewett, Dane Kelly, Sarah Labadie, Carlo Scrignaro, Rob Taylor

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – “New World Cultures” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Richard Spence-Thomas, Huan Nguyen, Phil Bax, Chris Miller, Peter Sawade, Ollie Machin, Mark Hatch, Mark Paquette, Gary Vaughn, Teresa Morrow

“Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Peter Sawade, Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, Lou Solakofski, Jesse Fellows

“Meat the Future” – documentary Channel (CBC) (LizMars Productions Inc.) Matt Chan, Graham Rogers, Elma Bello, Michelle Irving

“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” – Crave (Bell Media) (White Pine Pictures) Chris Jenkins, Sal Ojeda, Dave Draper, Alejandro Ramos Ariansen, Paul Corscadden, Brian Bentz, Max Phillips, Liam Able, Robert Carr, Robert Cooper, Michael Novitch, Stephan Carrier, Scott Hitchon, Paolo Amati

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “No Friends Like Old Friends” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Armando Sgrignuoli, Andrew Kawczynski

“New Eden” – “Go With Gaion” – Crave (Bell Media) (Peacock Alley Entertainment) Chris Crane

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Brendan Smith, Joe Susin

“Trickster” – “Episode 105” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) John Dondertman

“Wynonna Earp” – “Friends in Low Places” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) Trevor Smith, Bill Ives, Amber Humphries

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction

“Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan” – “The Rise of Nobunaga” – Smithsonian Channel Canada (Blue Ant Media) (Cream Productions) Florian Schuck

“Big Brother Canada” – “Episode 1” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Peter Faragher

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Eh-Laganza Eh-Xtravaganza” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Peter Faragher

“The Detectives” – “The Cottage Killer” – CBC (CBC) (WAM Media GRP Inc.) David Blanchard

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – “Follow the Money” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Associated Producers Ltd. / Cornelia Street Productions) Richard Touch

Best Costume Design

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Baby Toe Disease” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Nicole Manek

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Robert” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Bernadette Croft

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Out on a Limb” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Jenifur Jarvis

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Fox Hunt” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Joanna Syrokomla

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Debra Hanson

Best Achievement in Makeup

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Neil” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Randy Daudlin, Paul Jones, Trina Brink

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Candice Ornstein, Lucky Bromhead

“Transplant” – “Birth and Rebirth” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Bruno Gatien, Marlène Rouleau, Mariane Simard

“Trickster” – “Episode 104” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Steve Newburn, Emily O’Quinn Code, Kayla Dobilas, Trina Brink

“Wynonna Earp” – “Afraid” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) Joanne Jacobsen

Best Visual Effects (Sponsor: SPINVFX)

“A Bee’s Diary” CBC (CBC) (Handful of Films Inc.) Greg Marshall, Karl Reichert, Mark Wong, Jordan Alaeddine, Amanda Grabenstetter

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Robert” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Tom Plaskett, Lara Osland, Pavan Veeramaneni, Igor Garanovschii, Kevin Buessecker Terence Krueger, Mohsin Kazi, David Rezek, Ramin Pournavab, Sawyer Tomkinson-Hunnef

“Trickster” – “Episode 104” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Tom Plaskett, Tracy Grant, Dayna Pearce, Matt Philip, Mercedes Delgado, Janis Cudars Chris Doe, Adam Smith, Sawyer Tomkinson-Hunnef, Jay Stanners

“Utopia Falls” – “The World Is Yours” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sonar Canada) Greg Behrens, Winston Lee, Dani Wall

“Vikings” – “The Best Laid Plans” – History (Bell Media) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) Dominic Remane, Bill Halliday, Becca Donohoe, Leann Harvey, Tom Morrison, Ovidiu Cinazan Jim Maxwell, Ezra Waddell, Warren Lawtey, Maria Gordon

Best Achievement in Hair

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “John & Lise” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Ashley Nay, Dann Campbell

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Out on a Limb” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Cindy Lou Tache

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “In the Company of Women” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Shirley Bond

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

“Trickster” – “Episode 103” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Ashley Nay, Dann Campbell

Best Original Music, Fiction

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Scott” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Todor Kobakov

“Coroner” – “Fire Pt. 2” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Tom Third

“Detention Adventure” – “All the World’s a Stage” CBC Gem (CBC) (LoCo Motion Pictures) Ari Posner, Amin Bhatia, Sarah Slean, Antonio Naranjo

“Vikings” – “The Ice Maiden” – History (Bell Media) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) Trevor Morris

Best Original Music, Non-Fiction

“A Bee’s Diary” – CBC (CBC) (Handful of Films Inc.) Darren Fung

“Company Town” – CBC (CBC) (EOTL Productions) Janal Bechthold

“Cottagers and Indians” – CBC (CBC) (Paul Kemp Productions (1962533 Ontario Corp)) Janal Bechthold

“Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Todor Kobakov

“Toxic Beauty” – documentary Channel (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Robert Carli

Best Original Music, Animation

“Corn & Peg” – “Homesick Hotel / Camp Wanna Trotta” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt

“Hotel Transylvania: The Series” – “The Song Remains Asleep” – Teletoon (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt

“Let’s Go Luna!” – “Monster Park / Meet the Strongs” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group) Ari Posner, Amin Bhatia, Kris Kuzdak, Chris Tait

“The Remarkable Mr. King” – “Mr. King’s Machine / Mr. King’s Concert / Mr. King’s Turnip” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Neil Parfitt

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – “I am Harriet Tubman” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group) Meiro Stamm

Best News or Information Segment

“APTN Investigates” – “Writing Home” – APTN (APTN) (APTN)

“CBC News: Marketplace” – “Banned from Seniors’ Homes” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CBC News: The National” – “Inside Covid” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CBC News: The National” – “Migrant Workers” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“W5” – “The Tarnished Badge” – CTV (Bell Media)(W5)

TELEVISION PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

“Burden of Truth” – CBC (CBC) (ICF Films) Peter Mooney

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Billy Campbell

“Coroner” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Roger Cross

“Transplant” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Hamza Haq

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Joel Oulette

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

“Burden of Truth” – CBC (CBC) (ICF Films) Kristin Kreuk

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Karine Vanasse

“Diggstown” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment) Vinessa Antoine

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Crystle Lightning

“Wynonna Earp” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) Melanie Scrofano

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series

“Cardinal: Until The Night” – “Scott” CTV (Bell Media) (Sienna Films / Entertainment One) Shawn Doyle

“Coroner ” – “Fire / Monster in the House” CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Nicola Correia-Damude

“Coroner” – “Fire Pt. 2” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Olunike Adeliyi

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “A History of Violins” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Wendy Crewson

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Kill Thy Neighbour” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Colin Mochrie

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

“Departure” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Shaftesbury) Evan Buliung

“Departure” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Shaftesbury) Christopher Plummer

“Murdoch Mysteries” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Jonny Harris

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Joel Thomas Hynes

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Kalani Queypo

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

“Coroner” – CBC (CBC) (Cineflix Studios) Tamara Podemski

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Sharron Matthews

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Anna Lambe

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Georgina Lightning

“Trickster” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Gail Maurice

Best Stunt Coordination

“Blood Quantum” – Jean Frenette, Jean-François Lachapelle

“Goddess of the Fireflies” | “La déesse des mouches à feu” – Tyler Hall

“Letterkenny” – “National Senior Hockey Championship” – Crave (Bell Media) (New Metric Media) Dan Skene

“Trickster” – “Episode 105” – CBC (CBC) (Sienna Films / Streel Films) Randy Butcher

Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble)

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – CBC (CBC) (IoM Media Ventures) Cathy Jones, Mark Critch, Susan Kent, Trent McClellan

“We’re Funny That Way: The Virtual Pride Special” – CBC (CBC) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Maggie Cassella, Katie Rigg, Carolyn Taylor, Gavin Crawford, Lea DeLaria, Colin Mochrie, Kinley Mochrie, Deb McGrath

Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

“Detention Adventure” – CBC Gem (CBC) (LoCo Motion Pictures) Lilly Bartlam

“Detention Adventure” – CBC Gem (CBC) (LoCo Motion Pictures) Simone Miller Castoro-Qualizza

“Detention Adventure”- CBC Gem (CBC) (LoCo Motion Pictures) Tomaso Sanelli

“Dino Dana” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) Saara Chaudry

“Holly Hobbie” – Family Channel (DHX Media) (Aircraft Pictures in association with Cloudco Entertainment and Wexworks Media) Ruby Jay

Best Achievement in Casting

“Canada’s Drag Race” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Heather Muir

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Deirdre Bowen

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (New Metric Media) Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Lisa Parasyn, Jon Comerford

“Vikings” – History (Bell Media) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) Frank Moiselle, Nuala Moiselle, Deirdre Bowen

Best News Anchor, National

“APTN National News” – APTN (APTN) (APTN) Melissa Ridgen, Dennis Ward

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Andrew Chang, Adrienne Arsenault, Ian Hanomansing

“CTV: National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News / Bell Media Inc.) Lisa LaFlamme

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global National) Dawna Friesen

Best Local Reporter

“CBC Montreal News at 6” – CBC Montreal (CBC) (CBC Montreal) Leah Hendry

“CBC Toronto News at 6” – CBC Toronto (CBC) (CBC Toronto) Chris Glover

“CBC Ottawa News at Six” – CBC Ottawa (CBC) (CBC Ottawa) Joanne Chianello

“CBC Vancouver News at 6” – CBC British Columbia (CBC) (CBC Vancouver) Angela Sterritt

Best National Reporter

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Christine Birak

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Chris Brown

“CTV National News With Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News / Bell Media Inc.) Avis Favar

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global National) Jeff Semple

Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News

“Breakfast Television” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Rogers Media) Dina Pugliese

“Budweiser Stage at Home” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) Tara Slone

“Jann Arden One Night Only” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) Jann Arden

“The Social” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media) Melissa Grelo, Marci Ien, Cynthia Loyst, Elaine (Lainey) Lui, Jessica Allen

“We’re Funny That Way: The Virtual Pride Special” – CBC (CBC) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Maggie Cassella

Best News Anchor, Local

“CBC Montreal News at 6” – CBC Montreal (CBC) (CBC Montreal) Debra Arbec

“CBC Nova Scotia News” – CBC Nova Scotia (CBC) (CBC Nova Scotia) Tom Murphy, Amy Smith

“CBC Toronto News at 6” – CBC Toronto (CBC) (CBC Toronto) Dwight Drummond

“CBC Windsor News” – at 6 CBC Windsor (CBC) (CBC Windsor) Chris Ensing

“CTV: News Toronto at 6” – CTV Toronto (Bell Media) (CTV News Toronto) Michelle Dubé, Nathan Downer

Best Host, Live Entertainment Special

“2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize” – CBC (CBC) (Frank Content) Jann Arden

“etalk Live At The Oscars” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media) Ben Mulroney, Danielle Graham, Lainey Lui

“Unsinkable Youth” CTV (Bell Media) (Leo Burnett Toronto) Silken Laumann, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Best Host, Lifestyle

“Big Food Bucket List” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Lone Eagle Entertainment Ltd) John Catucci

“Carnival Eats” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Alibi Entertainment) Noah Cappe

“David Rocco’s Dolce Italia” – TLN (TLN Media Group) (Rockhead Entertainment Inc) David Rocco

“Mary’s Kitchen Crush” – CTV (Bell Media) (Proper Television) Mary Berg

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.) Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott

Best Performance, Animation

“Alien TV” – Netflix (Entertainment One) Julie Lemieux

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Verite Films, Sparrow Media, Aslan Entertainment) Lorne Cardinal

“Esme & Roy” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Patrick McKenna

“Hotel Transylvania: The Series” – Teletoon (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) Bryn McAuley

“PAW Patrol” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master PAW Productions 7 Inc.) Lilly Bartlam

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition

“Big Brother Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Arisa Cox

“Canada’s Drag Race” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media/Blue Ant Studios) Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Stacey McKenzie

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne

“Still Standing” – CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jonny Harris

“Wall of Chefs” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) Noah Cappe

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information

“The Agenda with Steve Paikin” – TVO (TVO) (TVO) Steve Paikin

“CBC News: Marketplace” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Asha Tomlinson

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Adrienne Arsenault

“Inendi” – CBC (CBC) (Land Back Studios Inc.) Sarain Fox

“W5: The Invisible Man” – CTV (Bell Media) (W5) Avery Haines

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (New Metric Media) Jared Keeso

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Daniel Levy

“Schitt’s Creek” CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Eugene Levy

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Jean Yoon

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Annie Murphy

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Catherine O’Hara

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Dani Kind

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Catherine Reitman

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Andrew Phung

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Chris Elliott

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Noah Reid

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Ryan Belleville

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Peter Keleghan

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Emily Hampshire

“Schitt’s Creek” CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Jennifer Robertson

“Schitt’s Creek” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Karen Robinson

“Workin’ Moms” CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Sarah McVie

“Workin’ Moms” CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Juno Rinaldi

Best Guest Performance, Comedy

“Jann” – “Road Trippin’” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) Elisha Cuthbert

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Thinkin’ About Inkin'” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) Amanda Brugel

“Schitt’s Creek” – “The Presidential Suite” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Rizwan Manji

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Sunrise, Sunset” – CBC (CBC) (Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.) Victor Garber

“Workin’ Moms” – “Black Sheep” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) Colin Mochrie

Best Lead Performance, TV Movie

“Christmas Jars” – Citytv (Rogers Media) (Muse Entertainment) Jeni Ross

“Christmas Jars” Citytv (Rogers Media) (Muse Entertainment) Markian Tarasiuk

“The Lead” – Crave (Bell Media) (Incendo) Kim Shaw

“No Good Deed Crave” – (Bell Media) (Incendo) Mark Rendall