Joe Manganiello Talks About His Wedding Anniversary And Binge-Watching Classic TV With Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello has been having fun in quarantine.

On Friday, the “Magic Mike XXL” actor is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest-host tWitch, and he talks about how he and wife Sofia Vergara have been spending their time.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better quarantine partner,” the actor says. “We laugh all day long, every day.”

He adds that they’ve been binging on older TV series.

“Her knowledge of classic TV show was really lacking,” Manganiello explains. “So quarantine was a perfect time to start rolling those out.”

They watched “The Sopranos”, “Mad Men”, “The Wire”, and are currently on “Lost”.

tWitch also brings up the couple’s five-year anniversary, and Manganiello says Vergara surprised him with a picnic outdoors.

“She put together these gourmet picnic baskets,” he says. “I showed up with a blue mohawk.”