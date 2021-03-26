See Kate Walsh’s Hilarious Reaction To Fan Comparison Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy”s Dr. Addison Montgomery And TikTok’s Addison Rae

Kate Walsh wants to be just like Addison Rae.

The actress, known for her roles as Dr. Addison Forbes-Montgomery on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice”, took to Instagram this week and confessed her love for fellow Addison, TikTok star Addison Rae.

Walsh’s comments come after the star noticed a meme made by a fan that compared Dr. Addison to Rae. The point of the post was to determine which followers are Gen Z or a Millenial.

“What Addison means to you if you’re Gen A v Millennial,” the captioned read.

Hoping to be cool with the Gen Z crowd, Walsh commented, “I love @AddisonRaee but anyone know who that innocent-looking gal on the right is tho?”

She added, “This means I’m #GenZ right?!”

In response, Rae wrote, “Omg. I love you!”

Walsh starred as Dr. Addison Forbes-Montgomery on “Grey’s” for a number of seasons before the beloved character got a spin-off. “Private Practice” ran between 2007 and 2013 for six seasons.