Karolína Kurková Admits It Was ‘Unnerving’ Battling COVID-19 While Pregnant

Karolína Kurková is discussing her battle with COVID-19 while pregnant.

The 37-year-old Czech supermodel and husband Archie Drury are currently expecting her third child, a baby girl they’re planning to name Luna Grace. The pair are already parents to sons Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11.

Kurková tells Babe by HATCH of contracting COVID while expecting a baby: “At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn’t know anybody who had it while they were pregnant. I remember we didn’t have symptoms but decided to get tested, and sure enough, the next day, the doctor called with a ‘positive’ result.”

“The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on ‘mama bear’ mode. I had to stay vital for everyone.”

The star continues, “I was pregnant with three guys quarantined in our apartment and no help, so every day I cleaned, cooked, vacuumed, and made fresh juices loaded with vitamin C and vitamin D to boost our immunity, all while having COVID myself!”

Kurková says her family, fortunately, had mild symptoms like being “a little achy” — “but it was still intense,” she shares.

Kurková, who revealed she was pregnant in a personal essay for Glamour magazine back in December, admits it’s “hard to explain to a child that they can’t see their friends or go for a bike ride when they don’t feel sick, but all in, they were pretty great about it.”

“We did our best to make it fun and lived upside down for a while because I felt terrible for the kids. The sofa turned into a trampoline, and I had to let go of my love of organization!”