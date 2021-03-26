‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Is Full of Action, D*ck Jokes And A Giant, Evil Starfish

If you’ve been wondering how James Gunn‘s take on “The Suicide Squad” will be different from that other one, wonder no more: The first trailer is here, and it’s full of explosions, d*ck jokes and one giant, alien starfish. Basically, it’s very James Gunn.

Though the trailer starts with a rescue mission to save Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) — a damsel, it turns out, in absolutely no distress — the real suicide mission sees the bad guys of Task Force X dropped into the jungles of Corto Maltese on a super-secret, super-dangerous search-and-destroy mission.

“You know the deal: Successfully complete the mission, you get 10 years off your sentence,” the brains behind the operation, Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller, explains. “You fail to follow my orders in any way, and I detonate the explosive device in the base of your skull.”

The squad includes Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Savant (Michael Rooker) and Blackguard (Pete Davidson). There’s also a humanoid shark named King Shark.

As the trailer previews, surviving the mission means not getting shot by guerrilla soldiers, blown up by the military or having their heads exploded by Waller. On top of all that? They’re dealing with a freakin’ kaiju up in this sh*t.

Watch “The Suicide Squad”‘s red-band trailer below:

If you’re not familiar with DC comics, let us formally introduce you to Starro, an extraterrestrial super-villain wielding the power of mind control who also happens to be shaped like a massive starfish. In those books, he’s a Justice League baddie, but it’s the Suicide Squad will face him on the big screen.

“The Suicide Squad” cast also includes Flula Borg as Javelin, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Mayling Ng as Mongal and Storm Reid as Bloodsport’s daughter, Tyla, plus Sylvester Stallone and Taika Waititi.

Though the movie shares two thirds its title and a number of characters with 2016’s David Ayer-directed “Suicide Squad”, Team “The Suicide Squad” has been adamant this is its own thing. So much so that when Gunn was asked whether viewers need to see the other one first, he tweeted back, “No, you will be just fine.”

“The Suicide Squad” is in theatres on Aug. 6.

