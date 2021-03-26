‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Airlifted To Hospital After Suffering Stroke

Jeff Lowe is in hospital after suffering a stroke.

TMZ reported that the “Tiger King” star was found unresponsive in an Oklahoma casino by his wife Lauren on March 18, and was airlifted to a hospital.

“I thought he was dying in my arms,” Lauren told TMZ.

Doctors have so far been unable to determine the cause of the stroke, which has made Lauren suspicious that he may have been poisoned by a man who approached them at dinner hours earlier.

That said, Lauren has not reported her suspicions to police, and Lowe’s blood and urine tests did not test positive for commonly abused drugs.

Meanwhile, Lowe is now back at home recovering after spending 3 days in the hospital, though he is said to still be having difficulty speaking.