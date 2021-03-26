Canadian Singer Tate McRae Drops New EP ‘Too Young To Be Sad’ And Music Video For ‘Bad Ones’

Canadian singer Tate McRae just released her new EP, Too Young To Be Sad.

The 17-year-old’s eagerly anticipated 6-track release features her smash hit single, “you broke me first”, already released tracks “slower”, “rubberband” and “r u ok” as well as two brand new songs.

Tate McRae’s “Too Young To Be Sad” EP artwork. — Gennelle Cruz

McRae, who is set to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on March 30, also dropped her brand new music video for “bad ones”.

Co-directed by McRae, the video shows another side of her having fun with her friends, laughing and causing mischief until it goes a step too far.

The release comes after McRae was named Apple Music’s “Up Next” rising star.

In her “Up Next” short film, McRae talks about her journey to stardom, including appearing on the 13th season of “So You Think You Can Dance?” and making her own video series “Create With Tate”.

“I locked myself in my room for 20 minutes and I wrote a song,” McRae recalls of her smash hit “you broke me first” in the previously released clip.