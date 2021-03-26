Lindsey Vonn Recalls Being Told She Was ‘Too Muscular’ For Fashionable Clothing

Lindsey Vonn didn’t let a few body-shaming comments stop her from living out her red carpet dreams.

The world champion skier, 36, discussed the hateful comments with the New York Post’s Alexa magazine.

“A lot of people have said, ‘You shouldn’t wear things like that. It doesn’t look good on your body type.’ Or ‘You’re too muscular for that,'” Vonn explained. “I’m not going to say who, but I’ve had a lot of people say not such nice things to me.”

Now, two years after retiring from competitive skiing, Vonn says the comments haven’t stopped.

“I’m a lot leaner,” the three-time Olympic medalist said. “I used to do things that were so sport-specific, so I had to be bigger. But everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, you’re in the best shape of your life.’ It’s like — yes and no. I’m not training for my sport anymore, I am training to be lean and fit.”

She added, “I’m just working out to keep my knee strong and feel good.”