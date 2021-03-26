Taylor Swift Is ‘Cheering On’ Anita Baker In Her Fight To Buy Back Her Music Catalogue

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift and Anita Baker
Taylor Swift, Anita Baker. — Photo: CP Images

Anita Baker has a supporter in Taylor Swift.

For the last few weeks, the 63-year-old R&B legend has been publicly vocal about her fight to win back control of her music catalogue, going as far as asking fans not to stream or download her songs.

On Thursday, Baker tweeted her support for Swift, who was caught in her own public battle over rights to her recordings, which has led her to re-record her old albums as new “Taylor’s Version” releases.

In response, Swift thanked Baker, telling her, “I’m cheering you on in your fight to setback your work.”

Baker has also received support from a number of other artists, including Chance the Rapper and Esthero.

