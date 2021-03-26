Taylor Swift Is ‘Cheering On’ Anita Baker In Her Fight To Buy Back Her Music Catalogue

Anita Baker has a supporter in Taylor Swift.

For the last few weeks, the 63-year-old R&B legend has been publicly vocal about her fight to win back control of her music catalogue, going as far as asking fans not to stream or download her songs.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Donates $50K To Mother Of 5 Who Lost Her Husband To COVID-19

🎁Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts🎈 They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me🎼 Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO🎈💓 pic.twitter.com/PXe9xzsJK0 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 9, 2021

On Thursday, Baker tweeted her support for Swift, who was caught in her own public battle over rights to her recordings, which has led her to re-record her old albums as new “Taylor’s Version” releases.

Her creations bought & sold Again & Again, wouldnt even let her do *A Buy Out*…Taylor Swift *re-recording, her Catalog/Taylor's Version.

💥The GoodFight

Go…

Gurrrrl🎈… pic.twitter.com/u8tV0ztomI — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 25, 2021

RELATED: Taylor Swift Releases New ‘From The Vault’ Song ‘You All Over Me’ Featuring Maren Morris

In response, Swift thanked Baker, telling her, “I’m cheering you on in your fight to setback your work.”

This Solidarity 🎼is a Beautiful Thing!🎁

Thank You💜 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 26, 2021

Baker has also received support from a number of other artists, including Chance the Rapper and Esthero.

DO NOT LISTEN TO NO ANITA BAKER TIL THEY GIVE HER HER MASTERS BACK

TELL YO MAMA

TO TELL A MAMA https://t.co/IrnNLn1eZW — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2021