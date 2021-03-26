Seth Rogen Addresses Those Rumours About Emma Watson Storming Off The Set Of ‘This Is The End’

Seth Rogen is setting the record straight about those Emma Watson “This Is the End” rumours.

The “Harry Potter” actress, who played herself in the 2013 apocalypse movie, was reported to have walked off set after refusing to film a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and Channing Tatum is his gimp, wearing a leather-thonged mask and on a leash.

When asked what happened and if she’d just not read the script properly, Rogen said in an interview with British GQ, “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, How dare she do that? You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.”

RELATED: Seth Rogen Details ‘Scary’ Edible Experience, Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To ‘Hit Me Up’ For Weed

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship,” he went on.

“She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Rogen added, “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Seth Rogen for “GQ”. — Danielle Levitt

The interview also saw the star speak about why he couldn’t live without weed and why he chooses to do drugs over drinking alcohol.

See the full feature in the May issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday, April 1.