Sebastian Stan Responds To Fans Who Want To See Him Play A Young Luke Skywalker

Fans really want to see “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” star Sebastian Stan head to a galaxy far, far away. Fans have been clamouring for the 38-year-old actor to step into the Jedi robes of Luke Skywalker for any future appearances of the character in the “Star Wars” franchise.

In an interview with “Good Morning America”, Stan addressed the dream casting which includes fan art of the actor as the young Skywalker. While there are no current plans for a Luke Skywalker series, Mark Hamill recently made an appearance as the iconic Jedi through the power of CGI in an episode of “The Mandalorian”.

Hamill previously gave his support to Stan on Twitter in 2018, calling him a “wonderful actor”.

“If Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it,” Stan says of the idea of playing Skywalker. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Sebastian Stan on rumors of him playing a young Luke Skywalker in #StarWars: "If @HamillHimself calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me then I'll believe it." 👀https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/MvftVLlcLk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval! He's a wonderful actor & is never less than great in everything he does. #HamTheStanFan — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 10, 2018

Fans have noticed physical similarities between Stan and Hamill for a while. In 2017, Hamill himself commented on it, jokingly calling him “My son Sebastian” on Twitter.