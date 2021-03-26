J Balvin Admits He Nearly Chose Scotch Bonnet As His Stage Name On ‘Hot Ones’

J Balvin is revealing how he almost named himself after a seriously hot pepper.

The 35-year-old Colombian star recalled how a friend once told him that he needed a “spicy” stage name, while taking part in the latest episode of “Hot Ones“.

“Speaking of Scotch Bonnet, you know that was supposed to be my artist name? Yeah, that’s funny,” said Balvin, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin. “When I was looking for my name, I had a friend, his name is Fat Al and he’s a rapper. And he was like, ‘You should have a spicy name like Scotch Bonnet.'”

He continued, “This was the first time I actually see what he was talking about. Now let’s taste it!”

After taking a bite, Balvin announced, “Now, we’re on another level.”

The reggaeton singer also discussed how he stays humble, despite the enormous success of his music.

“I don’t like to feel like I’m a superstar,” he admitted. “I’m just a big dreamer. I’ve been a fan of a lot of artists and I see they act a certain way and when I meet them it’s a totally different person… being real is the best thing that could happen to me because I don’t have to act. I just want to be real. You can ask your boys after this if I was a piece of s**t or not.”

He added, “I just want to be me. I’m blessed. and I’m blessed that I was raised in a real good way.”