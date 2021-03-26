Tina Turner Reminisces About Meeting Longtime Love Erwin Bach In New Preview Of HBO’s ‘Tina’ Doc

It was love at first sight for Tina Turner and Erwin Bach.

In a new preview for the upcoming HBO documentary “Tina”, the icon, 81, looks back at meeting Bach, 65, over 35 years ago.

“We met at Cologne [Bonn] Airport — actually it was Düsseldorf Airport [in Germany], and her manager Roger [Davies] asked me to pick up Tina,” Bach says in the new clip, exclusively shared by People.

Turner adds, “He was [16 years] younger [than me]. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot [describe] it. It was like insane. [I thought], ‘Where did he come from?’ He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking… So [my manager] Roger said to me, ‘Tina, you ride with Erwin,’ and I wanted to go, ‘Yay!'”

And the rest is history.

“We enjoyed the ride,” Bach, a former music executive, says. “I enjoyed driving the artist, actually a superstar. You’re normally a little nervous, but I wasn’t nervous either. I was just doing the job.”

While they met over 35 years ago, the couple didn’t get married July 4, 2013.

Before Bach, Turner was previously married to Ike Turner, someone who, Turner says, was verbally and physically abusive during their 16-year marriage.

“I had an abusive life,” she says in the new clip. “There’s no other way to tell the story.”

Turner added, “[In the] divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, ‘I’ll just take my name [that I rose to fame with].'”

“Tina” premieres Saturday on HBO and HBO Max.