Gean Garcia And Ryleigh Modig Pose A Dilemma For Guest-Coach Kelsea Ballerini In ‘The Voice’ Battles Round Preview

It’s just two singers giving their point of view.

On Friday, “The Voice” shared a new preview of the upcoming Battles Round episode featuring a face off between Gaen Garcia and Ryleigh Modig.

Standing in their own rings, the two singers take turns singing verses from Ariana Grande’s “pov”, starting off quietly before showing off their vocal strengths at the song’s high points.

While Kelly Clarkson put her two team members together, she isn’t actually present for the battle, leading Blake Shelton to wonder, “Why did you pair these two together? It’s awful, what is she doing?”

He adds, “Maybe that’s why she’s not here, ultimately. Maybe she realized the horrible mistake she made and didn’t want to deal with this decision.”

Both Nick Jonas and John Legend also heap praises on the singers, with Legend in particularly saying he is “starting to question myself as a human being” for not turning his chair during their auditions.

Sitting in Clarkson’s seat, Kelsea Ballerini decides to call the missing coach on the phone to get her opinion.

“I’m so sorry, Kelsea,” Clarkson tells her.

As for who Ballerini picks as the winner, viewers will just have to turn in to “The Voice” on Monday to find out.