Justin Bieber Calls Out Paparazzi, Accuses Them Of Taking Pictures Up Wife Hailey Bieber’s Skirt

Justin Bieber will do anything to protect his lady, Hailey Bieber.

The Canadian superstar, 27, and his model wife hit the streets of West Hollywood to eat dinner at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy. But while on their way out of the restaurant, things got a little heated between Justin and some of the paparazzi.

In a video shared by E! News, the couple was seen exiting the club and entering a private bus with the paps swarmed in.

Justin and Hailey Bieber.

While quickly snapping a bunch of photos, the “Peaches” singer confronted the photogs, accusing them of taking pictures up Hailey’s skirt.

“Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?” Justin asks while entering the van.

“Oh my god, please, Justin,” one pap responded, while another said, “Why would someone shoot under her skirt?”

Justin replied, “That’s the question, right?”

But the paparazzi insisted they were doing nothing wrong, “Why would we do that?” they pleaded. “Come on bro look at the videos…Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother.”