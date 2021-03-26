Bryce Hall Confronts Rumours He ‘Hooked Up’ With Josie Canseco After Addison Rae Split

Bryce Hall is clearing up speculation around his recent breakup with Addison Rae.

The 21-year-old TikTok star was accused of hooking up with model Josie Canseco following his split from the 20-year-old singer.

RELATED: Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Confirm They’re Dating, Detail Their First Kiss & First Breakup

Hall finally set the record straight during an episode of “BFFs” with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards on Thursday, March 25.

“Did you hook up with Josie Canseco?” asked Portnoy.

“No…. I didn’t, I didn’t,” Hall insisted with a laugh.

“Me and Josie are, like, good friends,” he continued. “We’re hanging out. We’re just vibing. We’ve been to a couple get-togethers.”

When the hosts asked if he was willing to take a lie detector test with his parents listening, Hall answered, “I would answer the question, but considering there’s no lie detector or my parents’ lives [on the line], I’m standing by the answer.”

“F**k you guys,” he joked.

RELATED: Bryce Hall Confronts Stalker Who ‘Came For Sex’ Outside TikTok House

Hall also revealed that he was the one ended who ended things with Rae due to the immense media pressure that their relationship attracted.

“I was completely stressed out with, like, dude, I paid so much money in lawyer fees to get all this f**king bulls**t off of my plate,” he added

RELATED: Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Split Amid Cheating Rumours

“I didn’t want, like, any of that to be blown up to that proportion… On top of that, relationship issues involving that.”