Justin Bieber Explains Decision To Include Two MLK Speech Clips On New Album ‘Justice’: ‘It Was A No Brainer’

Justin Bieber is spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets about his brand new album, Justice.

Joining Pandora for a special “Artist Takeover”, the Canadian singer, 27, revealed why he decided to include two clips from iconic Martin Luther King, Jr. speeches on a couple of tracks.

“It was a no-brainer for me to use my platform to amplify Martin Luther King’s voice to a generation that might not have even heard of his speeches,” he explained.

Adding, “This guy is one of the most prolific speakers ever, and his belief of standing up for what is right is revolutionary and will never die, so that opportunity for me is a privilege and honour, and my objective for putting him on my album is only to amplify his voice.”

Bieber also revealed the inspiration behind his track “Ghost”, “For me, it was kind of balancing that out with still being hopeful about your future and your life. We do lose people, and as hard as it is, you don’t want to tell that person in that moment that life goes on because you want to grieve with them because you love them.”

Justice is streaming now.