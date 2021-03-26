Reese Witherspoon Shares Heartfelt Post On 10th Anniversary Of Marrying Jim Toth

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are celebrating a decade of marital bliss.

Witherspoon took to Twitter on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of their wedding by sharing a beautiful throwback photograph from the big day.

Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. Can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, so many dogs, and fun adventures.. figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! ❤️ you, JT pic.twitter.com/Qp7JCby22l — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 26, 2021

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby,” wrote the “Morning Show” star.

“Can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, so many dogs, and fun adventures.. figuring out this crazy world together,” she continued. “Here’s to many more days in the sun!”

Witherspoon and Toth got married in Ojai, California at Libbey Ranch in 2011.

The couple share 6-year-old son Tennessee James, while the “Legally Blonde” actress is also mom to daughter Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Witherspoon praised Toth for all his support throughout the years and for keeping her ambitious.

“I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, ‘Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?’” she said of Toth. “He’s encouraged me to be outspoken.”