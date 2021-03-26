‘Ally McBeal’ Reboot In The Works, Calista Flockhart Reportedly In Talks To Reprise Title Role

One of the most popular, groundbreaking series of the late 1990s appears to be poised for a comeback.

TVLine is reporting that a limited series revival of “Ally McBeal” is in “the early stages of development, with series creator David E. Kelley (who has since gone on to even further acclaim with such series as “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies”) is said to be involved as exec producer.

Back in 2018, Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d be on board for a revival, but expressed his belief that this time around a female showrunner should take the reins.

“I’d be open to the idea of ‘Ally McBeal’ being done again, but I don’t think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman,” said Kelley. “If it’s going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours.”

Star Calista Flockhart, who played the titular Ally McBeal, is said to be in talks to reprise the role. Presumably, other members of the series’ ensemble cast — including Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, Lucy Liu, Portia de Rossi and Gil Bellows — will also be back on board.

Less likely to return, however, are Robert Downey Jr. — who spent one season on the show as Ally’s love interest — and rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who appeared in a nine-episode story arc, also as the character’s love interest.