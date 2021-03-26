Maren Morris Releases Acoustic Version Of ‘Line By Line’ With JP Saxe

Maren Morris and JP Saxe have just dropped a stripped back new version of their hit duet, “Line By Line”.

The Toronto-based singer and the country superstar initially released the romantic ballad on Jan. 13.

The track, which is co-penned by Saxe, Morris and Jimmy Robbins, details the songwriters’ challenge of trying to sum up everything you’re trying to say in just one song.

“As songwriters, we spend a lot of our lives trying to bottle up a feeling into a song, and often, the biggest feelings, the best ones… the complicated, detailed, messy, incredible ones… just aren’t going to fit,” explained Saxe in a statement. “‘Line by Line’ is our recognition of that… of how one song just isn’t enough to capture it all, but how we’re just going to keep writing, futilely and lovingly, anyway.”

“Writing that day with JP was the most fluid, inspiring session,” added Morris. “He’s a lyrical faucet. He threw out the line ‘immortalizing my sincerity’ and it blew my mind. I think all in all, we wrote the whole song in an hour and immediately recorded it.”

Check out Saxe and Morris’ “Line By Line” (Acoustic) on Amazon Music’s Acoustic Chill playlist.