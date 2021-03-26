Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers In Her Comments: ‘Your Body Is Your Body’

Lizzo doesn’t have time for body shamers.

After spotting some unwanted commentary on her body on TikTok, the singer made her own video calling out the haters.

“I just wanted to say I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active, but can’t seem to lose weight. I think these kinds of videos are important – whether they intend to lose weight, or don’t want to lose weight – just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different,” Lizzo, 32, said in the clip.

“What really bothers me is the fake doctors in the comments, saying ‘Oh, you have this’ or ‘You might have this condition’… No!” she continued.

In her sign-off, Lizzo said: “What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. If you’re feeling down on yourself today… just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body. So enjoy that b**ch.”

Lizzo’s TikTok is full of body-positive messages, in fact, on Friday, the star shared this message: “You can’t make everyone happy so just make yourself happy.”