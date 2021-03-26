Dolly Parton Wishes ‘Hannah Montana’ A Happy 15th Anniversary

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019

Dolly Parton had a kind message for “niece” Hannah Montana on the 15th anniversary of the beloved Disney Channel show.

The country music icon played “Aunt Dolly” for three seasons of “Hannah Montana”, which starred Miley Cyrus in the titular role.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Finally Receives Her COVID-19 Vaccination, Encourages ‘Cowards’ To ‘Get Your Shot’

“Happy 15th anniversary @hannahmontana,” wrote Parton underneath a throwback photo of her and Cyrus together on set.

“Love, your aunt Dolly,” she added.

RELATED: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Team Up To Honour Dolly Parton In Netflix’s ‘MusiCares’ Tribute

The official “Hannah Montana” Instagram account later replied, “I love you aunt Dolly! You taught me about the important things in life! Like how to glue down a wig, use a bedazzler and treat everyone you meet with kindness. With out you HM doesn’t exist.”

RELATED: Karamo Brown Gets Starstruck By Dolly Parton’s Sibling On ‘To Tell the Truth’

In real life, the 75-year-old “Jolene” singer is godmother to the 28-year-old music and TV star.

Also starring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Hannah Montana” aired for four seasons from 2006-2011.