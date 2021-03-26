Zooey Deschanel Shares ‘Proof’ She Has A Forehead After Getting Rid Of Bangs

By Sarah Curran.

Zooey Deschanel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features' "Emma."
Zooey Deschanel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features' "Emma." — Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic Courtesy of Getty

Zooey Deschanel is proving that she looks great with or without bangs. 

The “New Girl” star took to Twitter on Friday to show fans her new hairstyle.

“Proof I have a forehead,” she captioned the mirror selfie, which was dedicated to “all the doubters.”

The 41-year-old actress later added a meme comparing herself sans bangs to Clark Kent without his glasses in Superman.

Fans were clearly loving her new look, with many sharing compliments in the comments.

Deschanel was also feeling the love after boyfriend Jonathan Scott celebrated her recent birthday with a heartfelt message. 

