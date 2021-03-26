Halle Berry Slams NY Radio Host Who Compared Black Women To Toaster Settings

Halle Berry slammed a Buffalo radio host who made racist comments about Black women.

Rob Lederman was fired from “The Morning Bull Show” on 97 Rock Buffalo this week after he and two of his colleagues had an on-air discussion comparing Black celebrities to toaster settings as a way to calculate attractiveness.

“See we have ours — and I may get into trouble for this — I have them to the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive,” he said.

Adding, “So I will never go to a Serena Williams level… But I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level,” he continues. “I need a little bit of mulatto coming through, it can’t be….”

One of his co-hosts, who were both suspended after the incident, chimed in, “Is Gayle King not your realm?”

“No Gayle King is not even on my toaster level,” Lederman said.

Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH. https://t.co/9qMrLysjy2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 26, 2021

After hearing the news, Berry slammed Lederman and his co-hosts, taking to Twitter, writing, “Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves.”

She added, “ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”

Lederman later issued an apology.