Tennis Prodigy Jack Draper Collapses During Miami Open

Jack Draper shocked tennis fans after falling to the ground in the middle of his match at the Miami Open this week.

The 19-year-old tennis star was taking on Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin when the worrying incident occurred on Thursday, March 25.

The talented British player previously revealed how he was hit “quite badly for seven days” after testing positive for coronavirus back in January.

Draper had his heart-rate tested mid-match after he appeared to be distressed, however, he decided to continue.

Not long after, the young tennis ace collapsed to the floor while attempting to return a shot.

“At the changeover, I was starting to feel my body a bit. I said that I’m going to carry on because I wasn’t feeling faint,” said Draper speaking to News.com.au.

He continued, “But obviously when I got out there, that wasn’t the case. On the last point, I didn’t collapse. I actually just tripped because I was starting to feel really dizzy and stuff.”

After retiring from the tournament, Draper will now fly home to England where he can concentrate on his recovery.