Alabama Weatherman Finds Out Tornado Is Headed Towards His House On Air

A weatherman in Alabama was reporting on a recent tornado when he came to a devastating discovery.

James Spann, the chief meteorologist at Alabama’s WBMA news station, was speaking about the deadly tornado when he found out it was headed towards his home where his wife Karen was sheltering.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Raises Over $80,000 For Nashville Animal Shelters Following Deadly Tornadoes

Thankfully, Karen was safe in the storm shelter they had installed.

“A huge tree just missed our house!” Karen told the station after coming out of the shelter. “It’s unbelievable! There is so much damage everywhere.”

Had a scare today. As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time. pic.twitter.com/uoGxcKAJZE — James Spann (@spann) March 26, 2021

“The reason I had to step out: we’ve had major damage at my house,” Spann said on air. “My wife is OK. A tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.”

Spann also made sure to let viewers know that the GoFundMe’s set up in his name to support his family are a spam and that while the trees at his house are damaged, he does not need to rebuild.

James Spann says any GoFundMe that claims to be helping him is a scam. He and his family are okay and their house does not need rebuilding. #alwx https://t.co/K4iPYMfcTJ — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) March 26, 2021

RELATED: Old Crow Medicine Show Vow To Rebuild Their City In New Track ‘Nashville Rising’ Following Horrific Tornadoes

A total of 46 counties entered a state of emergency and sadly five people have died from the tornados.