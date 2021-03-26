Alabama Weatherman Finds Out Tornado Is Headed Towards His House On Air

By Jamie Samhan.

James Spann
James Spann — ABC/WBMA screen shot

A weatherman in Alabama was reporting on a recent tornado when he came to a devastating discovery.

James Spann, the chief meteorologist at Alabama’s WBMA news station, was speaking about the deadly tornado when he found out it was headed towards his home where his wife Karen was sheltering.

Thankfully, Karen was safe in the storm shelter they had installed.

“A huge tree just missed our house!” Karen told the station after coming out of the shelter. “It’s unbelievable! There is so much damage everywhere.”

“The reason I had to step out: we’ve had major damage at my house,” Spann said on air. “My wife is OK. A tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.”

Spann also made sure to let viewers know that the GoFundMe’s set up in his name to support his family are a spam and that while the trees at his house are damaged, he does not need to rebuild.

A total of 46 counties entered a state of emergency and sadly five people have died from the tornados.

