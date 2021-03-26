Sacha Baron Cohen Reflects On Intense Experience At Clown School

Sacha Baron Cohen is revealing what it was like to train at an elite clown school.

The “Borat” star earned his comedic skills under the watchful eye of legendary instructor Philippe Gaulier.

The Golden Globe-winner looked back on the intense training while joining in on the latest episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday.

“Basically, the first thing you would do is put on some clown music, put on your red nose and go around the room,” Baron Cohen recalled. “If he hit his drum you’d have to sit down and that was it, that was the end of your exercise.”

He continued, “You’d have people who’d flown in from Australia [to attend], the clown music goes, he stops the clown music, they start speaking and he hits his drum because they’re not funny and they would burst into tears and hate it.”

Baron Cohen also revealed what Gaulier thinks of his work now.

“And he’ll often go, ‘That was s**t,” the Oscar-nominee added. “That was not good, that was not funny.'”