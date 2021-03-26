Sharon Osbourne Exits ‘The Talk’ Following Controversy

Sharon Osbourne will no longer appear on “The Talk” after recent controversy involving allegations of misconduct and racist remarks.

In a statement shared with ET Canada, CBS explained that the outspoken 68-year-old star has decided to exit the show.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement began. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

It continued, “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

The statement added, “During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

The talkshow will be back on air without Osbourne from April 12.

An “internal review” was launched after a discussion about race between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood caused controversy to flare up on March 10.

The conversation took place after Underwood confronted Osbourne on air about her tweet of support for Piers Morgan following his controversial exit from “Good Morning Britain” over comments he made about Meghan Markle that were perceived to be racist.

While Osbourne insisted she was simply supporting a friend, Underwood pointed out that in doing so she was “giving safe haven to something he has uttered that is racist.”

