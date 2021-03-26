Chris Hemsworth And The Cast Of ‘Thor’ Enjoy Fun Day Out At Rugby Game

Click to share this via email

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum and Russell Crowe watch the round three NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia on March 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia.

The stars of “Thor” took a well-earned break from filming to attend an action packed rugby game on Friday, March 26.

Taika Waititi, Isla Fisher and Jeff Goldblum were among the cast members who joined Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky on the fun outing, which saw the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters go head-to-head at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Isla Fisher and Russell Crowe watch the round three NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia on March 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. — Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“Unhinged” star Russell Crowe was also in the group of A-listers who watched the game from a private suite.

The Aussie native appeared to be particularly interested in what was happening on the pitch, enthusiastically cheering the players on from his seat.

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum and Russell Crowe watch the round three NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia on March 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. — Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, female “Thor” Natalie Portman was spotted sitting alongside her husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman with her husband Benjamin Millepied watch the round three NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia on March 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. — Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The upcoming Marvel sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder” will also feature Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Jaimie Alexander in its star-studded cast.