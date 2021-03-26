Olivia Jade Talks About Being ‘Publicly Shamed’ Following The College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli celebrate the Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Palette Collaboration Launching Online at Sephora.com on December 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

Olivia Jade Giannullli is sharing the lesson about judgement that these past few years have taught her.

The 21-year-old social media influencer took to TikTok to look back on her experience of being “publicly shamed” after her parents were involved in the college admissions scandal.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Giannulli Makes YouTube Return Following Her Mother Lori Loughlin’s College Admission Scandal

@oliviajadeg doesn’t matter if you’re drowning in 60 ft and I’m drowning in 30… were both still drowning. Love this message – have a beautiful day ♬ original sound – Olivia Jade

In a video posted on March 26, Giannullli revealed the lesson that she learned from a “very inspirational woman”.

“We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,'” she recalled. “And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 ft. of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning.'”

RELATED: Olivia Jade Replies To TikTok User Who Asks How ‘Collage’ Is Going After Admissions Scandal

Giannullli continued, “I think about that quote every day because it’s so true and such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we’re all very quick to judge. I think we’re all very quick to put people down.”

The Youtube star added that it’s important for people to know “if your feelings are hurting [and] if they’re valid to you, they’re valid.”

“It doesn’t matter if someone is going through worse, you’re allowed to have a hard time in this world,” she went on. “But that doesn’t take away from somebody else, and that shouldn’t take away from you. We’re all human beings.”

Giannulli’s mom, Lori Loughlin, has been released from a federal prison in Dublin, Calif., where the “Full House” star completed a two-month sentence for paying a $500,000 bribe in order to gain her daughters’ admission into UCLA.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Shows Scars In YouTube Video After Recently ‘Passing Out’

Her dad, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his own five-month sentence for his role in the scheme.