Peter Marshall Gets Ready To Celebrate 95th Birthday After Recovering From COVID-19

Famed gameshow host and musician Peter Marshall is getting ready to celebrate his 95th birthday.

The “Hollywood Squares” host is set to mark the milestone on March 30 during a special Zoom birthday party attended by Leslie Uggams, Loni Anderson, Sandy Duncun, Ruta Lee, Karen Valentine, Rich Little, Monica Mancini, JoAnne Worley, Jack Jones and more.

During the celebration, they will look back at rare clips spanning his incredible 80 years in show business.

What makes the Emmy Award winner’s birthday even more special is the fact that doctors didn’t think he would make it after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

In January, both Peter and his wife, Laurie, had tested positive. Peter had to be hospitalized and his wife of 32 years wasn’t able to visit for some time.

“When they finally allowed me to visit him, it was clear his diagnosis was grim. It seemed that staff was under such strain and resources were in short supply that greater efforts were being made to save patients much younger than Peter and with a stronger likelihood of surviving. We decided then to bring Peter home to be surrounded by family, friends and his animals to live out his final days, rather than die alone in the hospital,” Laurie recalled in a statement to ET Canada.

She was told to make final arrangements as he would not survive without the high flow oxygen given at the hospital. With some help, they changed Peter’s den into an intensive care unit.

“Dr. Mizrahi wasn’t convinced it was Peter’s time to die,” Laurie said. “And with the aid of around-the-clock nurses and surrounded by his family, he’s turned a fatal diagnosis into a miraculous recovery.”

Peter has been home for two months now.

Laurie added, “We’re just beyond grateful for the caregivers who didn’t give up and made it possible for us to celebrate Peter’s upcoming 95th birthday with his family.”

In lieu of gift, Peter is asking that anyone who wants to commemorate the day to make a donation to Actors and Others For Animals.

Additionally, his albums Let’s Be Frank, Boy Singer and No Happy Endings will be released digitally for the first time to mark his birthday.

More information on how to attend his Zoom birthday on March 30 at 8 p.m. ET can be found here on his website.