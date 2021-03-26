Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous 2021 NAACP Image Award: See The Complete Winners List

By ETOnline.com.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman — Getty

How’s this for Black excellence? This year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards — honouring people of colour across television, music, literature and film — is a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday’s live broadcast.

Friday’s winners in film and TV include a posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for “Da 5 Bloods”. On the television side, “Insecure” and “Power Book II: Ghost” were named Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series, respectively.

Saturday’s ceremony will be hosted by return emcee Anthony Anderson, with Andra DayLin-Manuel MirandaMichelle ObamaRegina King and more on hand to present. This year will also see Eddie Murphy inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, presented to him by longtime collaborator Arsenio Hall, while LeBron James will receive the President’s Award.

The preceding non-televised program includes a pre-awards show hosted by ET’s own Nischelle Turner and awards presented by Nicole BeharieLeslie Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

