Hilary Duff Shares First Close-up Of Newborn Daughter Mae

Hilary Duff is now mother of three.

On Friday, the “Younger” star took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Matthew Koma had welcomed another child to their family; Duff is also mother to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff posted a photo of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet in a bathtub.

“I’m a big sister… marinating on how I feel about that!” Duff wrote in the caption.

On Saturday, she revealed the baby is a girl, posting a photo of herself and the new arrival shortly after giving birth.

“Mae James Bair,” she wrote in the caption, revealing her daughter was born on March 24. “We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21.”

Meanwhile, Duff’s “Younger” co-star Debi Mazar responded with an excited comment.

“Wait!!!!Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order!” she wrote. “Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??”

On Wednesday, Duff posted a close-up of Mae James Bair along with her height, weight and date of birth.

This is the first time Duff revealed if her new baby is a boy or a girl, and a few months back she told People why she decided to keep the baby’s gender a secret.

“We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory,” Duff explained.

“Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn’t really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby’s birthday! It’s a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us.”

Son Luca, she joked, was “falling under the annoyed category,” but was hoping for a little brother “so he can share all his old toys.”

