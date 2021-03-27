Google Study Declares Prince William The World’s Sexiest Bald Man

When it comes to Google searches for the bald and the beautiful, the Duke of Cambridge tops the list.

According to The Sun, in Google searches of blogs, reports and web pages, Prince William is described as “sexy” 17.6 million times, placing him in the No. 1 spot as far and away the sexiest bald man on the planet.

Coming in at a distant second with 8.8 million “sexy” searches is former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, while action star Jason Statham lands at third with 7.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are: Pitbull in fourth place with 5.4 million; Michael Jordan at No. 5 with 5.3 million; boxer Floyd Mayweather in sixth place with 4.3 million; John Travolta in seventh place with 3.8 million; Bruce Willis at No. 8 with 3.3 million; Dwayne Johnson at No. 9 with 2.6 million; and Vin Diesel with 2.3 million to capture 10th place.

Also making the list but missing out on the top 10 were Russian leader Vladimir Putin with 2.2. million and “Star Trek” icon Sir Patrick Stewart with 1.1 million.

Meanwhile, fans of Stanley Tucci were shook to see he didn’t make the cut, and took to Twitter to express their outrage — so much so that the “Devil Wears Prada” star’s name began trending on Twitter.

Stanley Tucci I will avenge you https://t.co/GyGyyIbfdf — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 27, 2021

NOT AS STANLEY TUCCI DRAWS BREATH WILL THIS EVER BE REMOTELY TRUE. https://t.co/HqQPkkpsSc — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) March 27, 2021

C'mon, people. I'm a straight guy, and even I was like, NOT WHILE STANLEY TUCCI IS ALIVE. https://t.co/A5AZo7moUz — Chris Holm (@chrisfholm) March 27, 2021

stanley tucci would like a word https://t.co/gPLWYUg37r — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) March 27, 2021

Not while Stanley Tucci walks the Earth. https://t.co/xembC4l6Tw — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) March 27, 2021

Ummm in the world???? How have you never heard of Stanley Tucci? How dare you? https://t.co/bV3lyEEjyi — Whisman. (@WhismanSucks) March 27, 2021

did stanley tucci die or something https://t.co/uQtaOQLnCJ — Rhynogrip 6” Hole (@thottielamottie) March 27, 2021

this is stanley tucci slander https://t.co/5RzkLoiXWY — Marianne 🖤 protect black lives (@bronzebygold) March 27, 2021

Stanley Tucci’s toenail clippings are sexier than this dude. https://t.co/uPooWssiBh — Eric Vellend (@ericvellend) March 27, 2021